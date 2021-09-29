The last Wednesday of September every year is celebrated as the National Women’s Health and Fitness Day in the United States. It is a very unique national program held throughout the US to create health and fitness awareness for women.

There are various factors that are responsible for good health and fitness in females. This year, on National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, we at LatestLY have brought together a list of lifestyle changes that can help boost women’s health. 5 Superfoods for Women’s Health.

1. Breast Health

The United States Preventive Service Task Force recommends yearly mammogram screenings at the age of 40 as breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in American women. Therefore, to ensure good health and early prevention, it is advisable to have a mammogram screening every two years between 50 and 74 years of age and if you have a family history of breast cancer, the process can be started early as recommended by the doctor.

2. A Healthy Sex Life

Sex is not just about making love and burning calories. It can be rewarding in many ways to women. Women with a healthy sex life may have a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases like high blood pressure and heart attacks.

3. Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol has a higher negative impact on women’s health compared to that of men. High intake of alcohol can lead to not only heart diseases but also breast cancer. Women who drink excessive alcohol may deliver babies with fetal alcohol syndrome which can cause brain damage and learning delays.

4. Sun Exposure

Excessive sun exposure may cause skin cancer. To prevent it, it’s advisable to use sunscreen lotion whenever you step out. Sunscreens are not a sure shot solution and, therefore, if you see any changes, spots that are not healing, consult your doctor immediately.

5. Stress Management

Stress is one of the biggest reasons for heart issues and increasing waistlines due to obesity. Therefore, manage stress by indulging in exercises, meditation and relaxation to have a fit and healthy life.

National Women’s Health and Fitness Day focuses on creating such events that promote awareness regarding women’s health and fitness. This year’s theme aims on bursting myths and misconceptions related to the health of women. 'Facts, Not fear' is the theme for National Women’s Health and Fitness Day 2021. As we observe this day, we focus on the above lifestyle changes for women to lead a healthy and fit life. Happy National Women’s Health and Fitness Day 2021!

