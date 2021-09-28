National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is celebrated every year in the United States on the last Wednesday of September. It was created by Health Information Resource Centre in 2002 and is the largest annual health promotion event for women of all ages.

At every age and stage, it is very important for women to focus on certain nutrients that keep them active and healthy. They have to deal with relationships, job, household, mood swings, cramps etc and yet look perfect all the time. To manage stress, it is very important to have such foods which keep you healthy physically and mentally. We, at LatestLY, have listed out five such superfoods for women that they should consume regularly so as to stay away from all kinds of health issues. Ways You Can Observe This Important Day Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

1. Olive Oil

Olive oil is loaded with monounsaturated fats which lower the bad LDL and raise the good HDL cholesterol. This further lowers the chances of health disease.

2. Blueberries

Blueberries contain antioxidants which not only help maintain mental sharpness but also help to keep the skin smooth and wrinkle-free. Also, they can help fight against heart diseases.

3. Peanuts

Peanut are a very good source of cancer-fighting choline. The Journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology found that women who consumed the highest amount of choline had the lowest risk of breast cancer.

4. Pomegranates

According to a study published in Cancer Prevention Research, ellagic acid in pomegranates might help protect against cancer by suppressing estrogen production and preventing the growth of breast cancer cells.

5. Red Peppers

Red peppers are the best source of vitamin C and, therefore, are known for skin and immunity benefits. Also, many studies show that Vitamin C could help you recover faster from cold and flu.

On National Women’s Health and Fitness Day 2021, indulge more into these superfoods which would not only make you healthy but also make your skin glow more than ever. As women, we have a lot to take upon us, and good health makes that a little easy.

