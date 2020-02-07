Newly Single? Here's How to Feel Better If You Have Been Dumped Before Valentine's Day

break up (Photo Credits: Need Pix)

Break-ups are bad, and the one that happens before a special occasion like Valentine's Day is even worse. If it was meaningful relationship chances are that the pain will still be fresh, even if you and your partner parted ways a few months before Valentine's Day. Valentine’s Day is the time to experience love and happiness irrespective of the relationship status. Here's how you can feel better on a day designed to flaunt your love and relationship in style.

Take Baby Steps in Socialising

You could be jumping the gun if you have been particularly out of your social circle for months and suddenly feel the need to go out on Valentine's Day. If you want to socialise after a break-up, take baby steps. If you must, keep the affair low-key with a closed dinner or movie. Alcohol can be a depressant, so skip going for shots with the girls.

Avoid Going Out with New People

If you feel that you let some friendships slip during your relationship, reach out for people you haven't seen in a while. As tempting as it may be to go out with singles on V Day, you should stick to your old friends. Your tight-knit group of friends can take your attention off from the situation. Valentine’s Day 2020: Recreate Salon Hair At Home and Look Drop-Dead Gorgeous on Your Date Night.

Do Not Talk About Your Split

You do not want a role-play of your most painful memories on the day of love, do you? Sure talking your heart out can make you feel much lighter, but remember that your therapist cannot be your therapist even if they are incredibly supportive. Sometimes a healthy distraction can work on your favour. Why is Valentine's Day Celebrated? Do We Really Need a Day to Express Our Love & Feelings?

Do Something Productive On V Day

If you do not want to stay indoors on Valentine's Day, do something productive for yourself. Maybe you can get a good workout or go for a long walk to boost your endorphins. Buying a good present for yourself can also help you feel much better. Valentine's Day Funny Memes For The Forever Singles, These Jokes Will Help You Spread Laughs Instead of Love This Season.

Remove the Pressure to Feel Good

Just because Valentine's Day is a holiday marked on the calendar does not mean that you can hurry and get over your pain. Cut yourself some slack and give it some time. It's normal to think about your past and other romantic memories but do not pressurise yourself to feel okay.

Give yourself the license to make V Day a good day even if you thought that you would be spending it with someone else. If you feel that you want to eat nothing but cheese cubes for dinner, live your best life and do it.