Vegetables are an integral part of our diet and are responsible for the smooth functioning of our body. There are a few veggies which if included in our daily meals can work wonders on our health. One such vegetable is radish. Radish juice can be taken every day for smooth digestion, strong immune system and even weight loss. Radishes are often used as an accompaniment with main course items in Indian cuisine. Let's go through the health benefits of radish juice along with the recipe of this nutritious drink. Mooli Ka Paratha For Good Health.

Radishes are available in red, white, black or purple colours and can be eaten raw, cooked and pickled. Radish is known as mooli in Hindi and it is often used in preparing pickles and parathas. It is also referred to as daikon in some parts of the world. Radish is loaded with vital nutrients like potassium, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin B6, potassium, zinc and antioxidants. Apart from this, radishes are also high in fibres. Black Pepper Lemon Tea for Strong Immune System.

How is Radish Juice Good For Health?

Having radish in the form of juice is more beneficial as juicing allows better absorption of these essential nutrients by which a person can benefit greatly from its healing properties. The presence of enzymes like diastase, amylase, myrosinase and esterases in radish juice can kill any kind of fungal overgrowth in the body. Radish juice also aids in eliminating harmful toxins, parasites and viruses from the body. Radish juice contains vitamin C which can make the immune system strong. The high fibre content enables smooth digestion. Also, radish comes along with anthocyanin that improves heart health and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Radish Juice Recipe

Now that you are aware of the benefits of radish juice, you should try to have it regularly for good health. Also note, that this drink should be taken in moderation and not in excess. One glass of radish juice every day is enough to reap its benefits.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

