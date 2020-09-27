Rahul Dev turns 52 years old on September 27, 2020. The model turned actor has been known for amazing villain roles in Bollywood and South-Indian languages film. Apart from his versatile acting, the actor has always been admired for his aesthetic physique. The actor's fitness can give tough competition to any young athlete. Rahul Dev made his Bollywood debut with the movie Champion in the year 2000. Rahul Dev is famously known for his role as Vikrant in Awaara Pagal Deewana, Sukhdev in the movie 23 March 1931: Shaheed, Bheema in Asoka to name a few. On the occasion of Rahul Dev's 52nd birthday, we will share five fitness tips by the Indian actor who manages to stay ripped even in his 50s. Rahul Dev Among First Few Actors to Resume Shoot Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Five Fitness Tips by Rahul Dev

1. Rahul Dev believes that it is necessary to do exercise every day for at least 45 to 50 mins. It should not necessarily be a gym workout, one can indulge into any of his favourite physical activity which can be playing any outdoor game or simply walking.

2. The Indian actor believes that adopting the habit of using staircase instead of elevators can also help an individual fit and active. Rahul does 10 rounds of climbing 22 floors at a balanced steady pace. John Abraham Fitness Tips to Stay Healthy and Active.

3. Rahul Dev finds isometric exercise more effective than regular strength training. An isometric hold is also a good way to recover from an injury.

4. The actor also feels that working out in parks on parallel bars is good for triceps. Rahul also insists on doing more push-ups and pull-ups with perfection and proper breathing technique which helps in muscle development and also avoids injury.

Rahul Dev's Functional Training

5. Rahul Dev starts his day with a glass of lukewarm water with apple cider vinegar in it. He drinks 8 to 10 glasses of water in a day. The actor's favourite smoothie consists of all fruits with soaked flax seeds, chia seeds and coconut water.

Rahul Dev's Pull-Ups

Rahul Dev's fitness tips should indeed help you to improve your fitness. His physique is an inspiration for many youths who aspire to become a successful model like him. We wish Rahul Dev a very Happy Birthday.

