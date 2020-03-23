Self-Isolating During Coronavirus: Ways to Connect with Nature Amidst COVID-19 Without Going Outdoors

Plants (Pixabay Images)

Spending time with nature can free up your mind from the everyday chatter and help you feel like a part of something larger than yourself. But now that we are social distancing and sheltering in place, it may seem difficult if not impossible to tune into nature. But staying at home does not have to mean that you must completely cut off with nature. You can still reclaim the gifts of nature and get them on your side no matter where you stay. Here's how.

1. Bring the Outdoors In

Get elements, objects and images into your home that showcase that showcase patterns of nature into your surroundings. The next time you go for a morning walk, collect ferns, pinecones, branches of plants and other such elements and place them in a vase or a bowl in your home. These elements will also help reduce stress and enhance creativity.

2. Grow Plant Indoors

Indoor plants can not only add colour and texture to your surroundings, but it can also make you feel more productive at a minimalistic space. Indoor plants have also been shown to have the best effects on your health and well-being. Breathe Clean: 6 Best Indoor Plants to Purify the Air in Your Home.

3. Surround Yourself with Sounds of Nature

Several studies have suggested that listening to sounds of nature can help you recover from stress. Listening to the sounds of a waterfall or ocean or tress on your phone will not only calm you down, but also help drift you off to sleep while helping you being with one with nature.

4. Cultivate a Sensory Oasis

You can keep a book or scroll through inspiring, nature-based photographs on social media to reset your mood. You can also make a visual respite by creating a mini rock garden with stones on your desk. Then place aromatic essential oil on your desk to make the experience even more soothing. Small Plants on Your Work Desk Can Reduce Stress Levels, Says Study.

5. Gaze at The Night Sky

Many studies have also shown that gazing at the night sky can have mood-enhancing effects. Watching the night sky can also elicit a sense of awe and wonder and remind us that we are a part of a larger universe. So, stand on your patio and lookup. Self-Isolation Exercise, Prison Workout & Online Workout Are Top Fitness Trends on Google Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

No matter how frustrated and anxious you feel about the state of the world, these small gifts of nature will help you reset your emotional equilibrium. So, let your creative juices flow when you are stuck indoors.