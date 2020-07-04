Weight loss is often considered to be a challenging task. However, in reality, it is not as difficult. A person wishing to lose weight should stick to more nutritious foods and follow a disciplined lifestyle. It is said that coffee, due to the presence of caffeine, can aid in weight loss and fat loss due to the presence of caffeine in it. However, even better than coffee is green coffee, which is a superfood that has numerous health benefits. In this week's weight loss tip, let's take a look at the properties of green coffee that can help shed some kilos. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Chickpeas to Lose Weight.

Green coffee is different from regular coffee as its beans are not roasted. Also, green coffee is mild in flavour, similar to herbal tea. The beans of green coffee contain a good amount of chlorogenic acid which acts as an antioxidant. A study published in the Indian Journal of Innovative Research and Development (IJIRD) indicates that chlorogenic acid found in green coffee can aid in weight loss.

Green Coffee For Weight Loss

As the beans of green coffee are not roasted, the compound retained can help in melting the unwanted fat. Drinking green coffee can boost your metabolic rate due to the presence of chlorogenic acid. This antioxidant also does the work of minimising the release of glucose from the liver into the bloodstream. This, in turn, aids in weight loss as the body burns excess fat to fulfil the requirement of glucose for energy. Green coffee also aids in curbing appetite which helps avoid overeating and, thus, helps in losing weight.

It is worth having green coffee regularly for overall good health. This beverage not only helps in weight loss but also helps in detoxifying the liver and improving blood circulation. An important thing to note is that weight loss does not solely depend on one food item. A healthy diet and regular exercise help in achieving the desired result.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

