Kalonji, which is also known as black seed, is quite a popular ingredient these days, especially for its immune-boosting properties. Apart from this, kalonji, also called nigella sativa, can help you maintain a healthy weight. If you use black seeds in the right way, they can expedite the weight loss process. Kalonji is used in the preparation of many Indian dishes as it adds aroma to the food and enhances its flavour. In this week's weight loss tip, let's take a look at the properties of kalonji which can help you shed some kilos. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Mustard Seeds to Lose Weight.

Kalonji, also known as black cumin, is a spice which you should regularly include in your meal. Not only does it help in weight loss, but also improves heart health, reduces the level of bad cholesterol and heals stomach ulcers. Black seeds are rich in fibre which also smoothen digestion. Let us see how kalonji can be used for weight loss. Health Benefits of Kalonji (Black Seeds)

Kalonji For Weight Loss

Kalonji is rich in fibre, which keeps the stomach full for a longer time and, thereby, prevents overeating. Just add a spoonful of these seeds to your meal to increase the nutritional value of food and also induce satiety. Kalonji comes along with nigellone, an antioxidant enzyme, which helps in controlling obesity. Apart from this, black cumin also consists of an active compound like phytosterol which helps in weight loss. As per a study published in the National Institue of Health, kalonji seeds boost weight loss by affecting the expression of specific genes related to appetite control and fat loss.

Kalonji Water For Weight Loss

Kalonji is ideal for type 2 diabetes as it increases the action of insulin and slows down the absorption of sugar into the blood. Without a second thought, you should go ahead and add black seeds in your meal regularly. However, pregnant women should consult a doctor once before including this spice in their diet.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).