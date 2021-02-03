Every year, World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 worldwide. The observance as the name suggests is dedicated to cancer, its effects, patients and advanced treatment therapies. The theme of World Cancer Day has been "I am and I will" for three years from 2019 to 2021. Which means that everyone has the ability to fight cancer. According to this theme, there will be programs in these three years. Cancer Patients Too Can Take COVID-19 Vaccine Under Medical Supervision, Say Doctors.

Cancer is the most dangerous of all the world's deadly diseases because many times its symptoms are not known. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among people. By the time this disease is revealed, it is too late and cancer has spread throughout the body. For this reason, many people do not get proper treatment time and they die. If the cancerous disease is detected in time, its treatment is possible. In the year 2018, there were more than 96 lakh deaths worldwide due to cancer disease. From Lung to Bladder, Types of Cancer that Can be More Dangerous in Men Than Women!

World Cancer Day 2021 Date, Theme & Significance

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 4 every year and the 2019-2021 World Cancer Day theme is: "I Am and I Will." Various programs are organized on this day to make people aware that a person suffering from cancer is not treated separately, they should have the right to live like a common person in society and change any relationship for them Do not want. Their wishes should be fulfilled by their relatives even if they are unlikely to live. It is very important that they should feel good like a common man and not feel like they are being given some treatment because they are about to die. They need to feel self-respect and need a common environment in their society and home.

World Cancer Day 2021 Facts As Per WHO

Cancers figure among the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for 9.6 million deaths in 2018.

Lung, colorectal, stomach, liver and breast cancers cause the most cancer deaths each year. The most frequent types of cancer differ between men and women.

About one-third of cancer deaths are due to the five leading behavioural and dietary risks: high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, physical inactivity, tobacco use, alcohol use and are therefore preventable.

Cancer-causing infections such as HBV/HCV and HPV are responsible for up to 25% of cancer cases in low- and middle-income countries.

Tobacco use is the most important risk factor for cancer-causing over 20% of global cancer deaths.

World Cancer Day was established by the International Cancer Control Association (UICC). It is a leading global NGO. It aims to achieve the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, 2008.The International Cancer Control Association (UICC) was established in the year 1933. On this day, various government and non-governmental organizations conducted various campaigns to prevent cancer.

