Why are B Vitamins Necessary For Health? From Salmon to Green Leafy Vegetables, Here Are Five Foods to Get These Micronutrients

Foods which we eat on a daily basis play a major role in how we perform different tasks like office work, exercise, spending time with family to name a few. Most of us just eat food to satisfy our hunger and only a few concentrate on the nutritional requirement of the body. Be it an athlete or a layman, it is necessary to take essential micronutrients which are required for the smooth functioning of the body and staying active. B vitamins are important micronutrients that help produce energy and make important molecules in your cells. Let's take a look at why B vitamins are vital for the body and also check out five foods to get these micronutrients. Vitamin F Health Benefits: Here's Why You Must Include This Essential Nutrient in Your Diet.

Why are B Vitamins Required By the Body?

B Vitamins are the nutrients which convert carbohydrates, proteins and fats into useable fuel. B Vitamins consist of thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5), pyridoxine (B6), biotin (B7), folate (B9) and cobalamin (B12). They are collectively known as B-vitamin complex which is integral in keeping the body energised and helps produce red blood cells, which carry oxygen to muscles. Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) contributes to brain development and also ensures that the immune system and nervous system are working properly. B vitamins' deficiencies can lead to depression, anxiety, muscle weakness and mood swings. Vitamin A Health Benefits: From Spinach to Dried Apricots, Five Foods You Should Eat to Source This Micronutrient.

Five Foods You Should Eat For B Vitamins

1. Salmon

As per SELFNutritionData, 100 g of cooked salmon contains 18 percent of the recommended daily intake (RDI) of B1, 29 percent of the RDI for B2, 50 percent of the RDI for B3, 19 percent of the RDI for B5 and 47 percent of the RDI for B6. Therefore, it is worth including this seafood in your meals regularly for overall good health as it is also rich in omega 3 fatty acid.

2. Eggs

Eggs are protein-rich food, and also consist of decent amount of B vitamins. As per SELFNutritionData, one large egg of 50 g contains 15 percent RDI of B2 and 33 percent RDI of B7 and 5 percent RDI of B9.

3. Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, turnip, lettuce, collard are a good source of folate. Vitamin B9 (folate) is essential to make red and white blood cells in bone marrow. Adequate folate intake is extremely important during periods of rapid growth such as pregnancy, infancy, and adolescence.

4. Milk

Milk is a good source of riboflavin which is vitamin B2. Riboflavin plays a vital role in maintaining the body's energy supply. Vitamin B2 converts carbohydrates into adenosine triphosphate (ATP) which is very essential for both aerobic and non-aerobic activities.

5. Black Beans

As per SELFNutritionData, black beans are a good source of folate, as they contain 32 percent of the RDI for vitamin B9. They also contain some traces of thiamin.

You should stock up on these foods in your kitchen for getting adequate B vitamins in your diet. Consult a dietician to get an appropriate plan for the intake of B-vitamin complex and other micronutrients.