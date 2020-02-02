Vitamin F Health Benefits: Here's Why You Must Include This Essential Nutrient in Your Diet

Why You Should Include Vitamin F in Your Diet (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

For a healthy body, it is essential to include both macronutrients and micronutrients in your diet. It is important to lead a healthy lifestyle and adopt good eating habits to stay away from diseases. Speaking about vital nutrients, we shouldn't skip Vitamin F, which is most under-rated, but can help the body in various ways. Let's take a look at the importance of Vitamin F in daily diet along with its health benefits. Vitamins for Healthy Skin: 4 Micronutrients You Need to Fight Ageing, Acne and Pigmentation.

Vitamin F is actually a combination of fatty acids, i.e., omega-3 and omega-6. A majority of this is linoleic acid or omega-6. These fatty acids are an important source of energy. It plays an important role in numerous tasks from brain function and immune response, to skin and hair health. Vitamin C Can Help You Lower High Blood Pressure and Sugar Levels in Diabetics, Says Study.

Why it is Essential to Include Vitamin F in Your Diet

Vitamin F contains linoleic acid (LA) and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Both these components and other fats provide structure and flexibility to all cells in the body. ALA also aids in growth and development. ALA and LA also play a vital role in the blood clotting process, regulating blood pressure, enhancing the immune system and many other major body functions. Animal products like eggs, grass-fed meat, fish and dairy products contain ALA and LA. However, Vitamin K can be derived best from foods like sunflower seeds, olive oil, corn oil, pecans and almonds.

Health Benefits of Vitamin F

1. Eating foods rich in linoleic acid can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

2. Taking linoleic acid instead of saturated fats can help in blood sugar control.

3. Vitamin F helps in the development of good skin by hydrating it and helps retain the moisture, combating dry skin. It also reduces inflammation and as a result helps fight allergies, skin infections, and acne.

4. According to a study published in the National Institute of Health in November, 2002, 1.4 grams of ALA helps support fetal growth and development.

5. Vitamin F can also help improve symptoms of depression and anxiety.

According to a study published in the National Institute of Health in the year 2002, adults should consume 1.1–1.6 g of ALA and 11–16 g of LA per day. Lack of Vitamin F can lead to poor wound healing along with the problem of dry skin and hair. Children, especially, should be provided with foods enriched with Vitamin F as it plays a major role in their height and body structural development.