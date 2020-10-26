In order to maintain a healthy body, it is necessary to concentrate both on micronutrients as well as a macronutrients. A healthy diet is often perceived as just going calorie-deficit. However, it is also necessary to focus on foods which do not let you enter into the nutritional deficient state. Here's a look at why magnesium is a must for a healthy body and also a list of food items which can help you get this micronutrient. Magnesium Deficiency Affects Your Performance During Intense Workout Session.

Why Magnesium is Important For A Healthy Body

Magnesium is one of the most important micronutrients required by the body and it is primarily stored in the bones of the body. This mineral plays a role in over 300 metabolic reactions in your body. These reactions help in various body processes like protein synthesis, cellular energy production, stabilisation of cells, DNA synthesis, nerve signal transmission, bone metabolism, cardiac function and insulin metabolism. Nausea, vomiting, weakness and decreased appetite are symptoms of low magnesium in the body. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, the daily recommended intake of magnesium for an adult male is 400- 420 mg and for a female is 310 -320 mg. Here's a look at foods that can help you source this micronutrient. Calcium For Vegans: From Green Leafy Vegetables to Tofu, Here Are Five Plant-Based Foods to Source This Important Micronutrient.

Top Five Foods For Magnesium

1. Avocado

Avocado (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As per NutritionData, one medium-size avocado provides around 58 mg of magnesium, which is 15 percent of the recommended daily intake (RDI). This fruit is also high in potassium, B vitamins and vitamin K and loaded with monounsaturated fats.

2. Cashews

Cashews (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Nuts like cashews and almonds are also high in magnesium. As for cashews, 28 g of this nut contains 82 mg of magnesium, which is 20 percent of the RDI as per NutritionData.

3. Dark Chocolates

Dark Chocolate (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As per NutritionData, 28 g of dark chocolate consists of 64 mg of magnesium which is 16 percent of the RDI. They also contain prebiotic fibres which feeds the good bacteria in the gut.

4. Black Beans

Black Beans (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Blacks beans are not only rich in protein but they also contain a decent amount of magnesium. A cup of cooked black beans contains around 120 mg of magnesium as per NutritionData which is 30 percent of the RDI.

5. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pumpkin seeds are not only rich in healthy fats but are also a rich source of magnesium. As per NutritionData, an ounce of this seed provides 150 mg of magnesium which is 37 percent of the RDI.

Other foods like banana, green leafy vegetables, whole grains and fatty fish also come along with magnesium. However, the above-mentioned foods can easily fulfil the requirement of this micronutrient.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

