World Autism Awareness Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance of the Day to Raise Awareness About People With Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Awareness (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

World Autism Awareness Day is observed on 2nd April every year and World Autism Awareness Day 2020 marks the 13th such annual observance. An internationally recognised commemoration that focuses on driving awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) throughout the world, World Autism Awareness Day holds immense significance to make life easier for those fighting this disorder and also provide solace and comfort to their family as well. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects 1 in 160 children worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation. It is, therefore, a topic that needs to be brought to the forefront to make the lives and transitions easier for those living with ASD. Processed Foods and Autism May be Related, Says New Study.

When Is World Autism Awareness Day Celebrated?

As mentioned before, World Autism Awareness Day is marked on April 2 every year. This date was designated by the UN in 2007, after the United Nations representative from Qatar, Her Highness Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser Al-Missned, Consort of His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, proposed the observance to the UN. It was unanimously agreed upon by all members.

Significance of World Autism Awareness Day

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder of variable severity that is characterised by difficulty in social interaction and communication and by restricted or repetitive patterns of thought and behaviour. World Autism Awareness Day particularly highlights the inclusion of those dealing with some form of Autism Spectrum Disorder and bring to the forefront that they are a key part of the society. Infections During Gestation Lead to Psychiatric Disorders in Babies: Study.

How Is World Autism Awareness Day Celebrated?

People generally use the colour blue to raise awareness about the developmental disorder. Every year, there is a dedicated theme that people follow in the celebration of this day. This theme is said to set the tone for the awareness campaigns and also helps families to have open conversations. Last year’s theme for World Autism Awareness Day was Assistive Technologies and Active participation. This year’s theme has been set as The Transition to Adulthood.

The UN has been motivating nations to take efforts to raise awareness about people with ASD. To mark this day, people organise autism-friendly events and other activities to showcase the acceptance of autistic people and also raise awareness of this critical subject. We hope that this World Autism Awareness Day you open new conversations on what the disorder looks like, how to cope with it and most importantly how to make those living with ASD feel accepted, loved and cherished.