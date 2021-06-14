World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 every year and was first organised in 2005 as a joint initiative between WHO. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies World Blood Donor Day celebrations has been crucial in amping up blood donation drives across the world. World Blood Donor Day 2021 will be celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm on June 14, and people are sure to share Quotes on Blood Donation, Slogans to motivate you to donate blood, World Blood Donor Day wishes, Happy World Blood Donor Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

One of the key side effects of the pandemic has been the increased hesitancy in blood donation that can be seen worldwide. From the sheer discomfort of entering medical buildings due to safety concerns to the rapid spread of misinformation around blood donation, there are various reasons that more people are hesitant towards taking this step. However, more than enough research papers and advice available online prove how becoming a blood donor can be beneficial, not just to those in need but also to our own bodies and health.

World Blood Donor Day celebration was started to make more and more people aware of the safe and secure way that blood donation drives have been conducted for years. In addition to this, the event also offers the perfect opportunity to set up blood donation drives at multiple locations. As we celebrate World Blood Donor Day 2021, here are some quotes on Blood Donation, Slogans to motivate you to donate blood. You can also share World Blood Donor Day wishes, Happy World Blood Donor Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online to push your family and friends to donate now.

World Blood Donor Day is one of the eleven official global public health campaigns marked by the WHO, in addition to World Health Day, World Chagas Disease Day, World Tuberculosis Day, World Immunization Week, World Patient Safety Day, World Malaria Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Hepatitis Day, World Antimicrobial Awareness Week and World AIDS Day.

Blood donation helps people in dire need of blood due to accidents and is crucial for many suffering from life-altering conditions like Thalassemia. Unfortunately, the number of people who can donate blood in itself is limited due to the strict guidelines that centres follow, so if you are healthy and able, celebrate this World Blood Donor Day by heading out to a centre near you and donating blood.

