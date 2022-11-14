World Diabetes Day 2022 will be celebrated on November 14. This annual observance, led by the International Diabetes Federation, aims to raise awareness about the impacts of diabetes, healthy ways of avoiding diabetes, tips on living with diabetes and demystifying this illness, which is often clouded with various myths and fake news. According to surveys, close to 14% of people in India suffer from pre-diabetes, while more than 77 million people live with diabetes. This makes the celebration of World Diabetes Day 2022 and raising awareness about diabetes and how to ensure we are safe from the disease more important than ever. Every year, the celebration of World Diabetes Day is focused on a dedicated annual theme and as we prepare to celebrate World Diabetes Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about the event, how to celebrate World Diabetes Day, World Diabetes Day 2022 theme and more. From Oatmeal to Chamomile Tea, 10 Foods and Drinks That Help Manage Blood Sugar.

When is World Diabetes Day 2022?

World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14 every year. The first World Diabetes Day was observed by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1991 in response to the rising number of cases of diabetes across the world.

Importance of World Diabetes Day

Diabetes is one of the leading conditions that impact a huge population of people across the world. From the changing fast lifestyles to the lower intake of natural fibre-rich food items, various reasons have contributed to the increased cases of diabetes in the world. By celebrating World Diabetes Day, we can raise awareness about these factors that can risk the chances of diabetes. Additionally, World Diabetes Day also helps to educate people on how to live with diabetes without letting it bring down their life.

World Diabetes Day 2022 Theme

The celebration of World Diabetes Day 2022 will be focused on a dedicated theme - 'access to diabetes education,' which underpins the larger multi-year theme of 'access to care'. We hope that the celebration of World Diabetes Day 2022 helps you to initiate important conversations about Diabetes and how to combat it. Happy World Diabetes Day 2022!

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

