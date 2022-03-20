World oral health day is observed every year on March 20. The day launches a year-long campaign to raise awareness on oral health and the importance of oral hygiene. World oral health day is organised by the FDI World Dental Federation. It involves campaigns by national dental associations from around the world with activities in over 130 countries. It is very important to maintain a healthy oral routine so as to stay away from oral health issues. As you observe World Oral Health Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated five easy ways that can help you maintain good oral health. Here Are 3 Best & Worst Foods For Your Mouth.

Brush Twice A Day

It is a general recommendation to brush at least twice a day. It is very important that you make it a habit to brush your teeth before bed as it helps you get rid of the germs and plaque that accumulate throughout the day.

Clean Your Tongue

Many people consider it sufficient to just brush their teeth. But the tongue is an equally important part of oral health. One must not forget to clean their tongue daily as a part of their daily oral health care routine.

Flossing Is As Important As Brushing

Flossing is a way to stimulate the gums, reduce plaque, and help lower inflammation. Flossing once a day is sufficient to maintain good oral health.

Mouthwash

Mouth wash gives you three benefits at once. It reduces the amount of acid in the mouth, cleans hard-to-brush areas in and around the gums, and remineralizes the teeth. Therefore, don’t just take a secondary option after brushing.

Drink More Water

Drinking plenty of plenty is good for overall health, which includes oral health as well. Having water after every meal helps wash out some of the negative effects of sticky and acidic foods and beverages in between brushes.

Oral health is a very important part of overall health. Therefore, this world oral health day makes sure that you push yourself into maintaining good oral health by following our simple tips. Wishing everyone Happy oral health day 2022!

