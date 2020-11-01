Happy world vegan day! November 1 is observed as the day of the vegans around the world raise awareness about the positivities of vegan lifestyle. World Vegan Day is celebrated in different ways via exhibitions, seminars, public events, etc. However, the idea is to spread awareness about this lifestyle concept that has been said to have benefitted many people around the world in terms of weight loss and immunity-boosting. Today would be a great day for anyone looking to adopt a vegan lifestyle. WHO Said No Vegetarian Died Due to Coronavirus? Fact Check Behind Fake Viral Messages That Promote Sanatan Dharma by Saying Vegetarians Won't Die of COVID-19.

While we are amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is important that we look after our immune system. There is no cure or vaccine available for the disease that has been taking lives around the world, but our best defence is the all-natural defence system of our body aka the immune system. If you are someone who follows a vegan lifestyle, there are a number of vegan foods that are known to boost your immune system. These foods help provide your body with the nourishment that can make your body's wall against the pathogens stronger. However, it is important to understand that these aren't foods that will cure coronavirus. but only help make your immunity stronger.

Yams

Also called the orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, these are one of the best vegan foods to boost immunity. Rich in vitamin A, yams help build a healthy immune system. These sweet potatoes are packed with beta carotene and that is converted into vitamin A. The beta carotene present in orange-fleshed sweet potatoes is used to to make immune-boosting vitamin A for your body. Also, it is rich in fibre which means it is great for your gut which is your body’s first line of defense against many pathogens that cause sickness.

Garlic

Many may not like the smell associated with it, garlic is one of the best ways to keep pathogens at bay along with the vampires. Garlic has been used as a household ingredient to help prevent a cold or flu as it contains compounds that are loaded with sulfur which in turn, boosts body's white blood cells to fight off viruses.

Pumpkin

Another yellowish-orange coloured veggie known to be amazing for the immune system. Pumpkin is a great source of carotenoids, including beta carotene that helps your body produce infection-fighting cells in our body hence boosting immunity.

Dark, leafy greens

Dark leafy veggies are known to be very healthy for your gut and your immune system. Right from broccoli and compact Brussels sprouts to spinach, choose your favourite. They are known as cruciferous veggies packed in calcium and zinc, perfect for boosting immunity.

Oranges

This is a no-brainer. Packed in vitamin C, oranges are a great immunity-boosting food. They are also available in the form of supplements. Vitamin C helps the body produce white blood cells that in turn helps fight pathogens.

Apart from boosting your immunity, it is said that reducing meat intake, and following a plant-based diet can decrease the risk of heart ailments. This lifestyle change can minimize the adverse effects of the microbes living in the gut that are associated with cardiac diseases. According to the study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the human digestive tract houses a community of bacteria called the gut microbiota that plays an important role in our metabolism, nutrient absorption, energy levels, and immune response and a vegan or vegetarian diet may help in this case.

Another study also found out that vegan protein is better than meat protein! It is said that the protein you get from meat is unhealthy, but protein from nuts and seeds is heart smart. According to a study conducted by Loma Linda University Adventist Health Sciences Center, meat protein is associated with a sharply increased risk of heart disease while protein from nuts and seeds is beneficial for the human heart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).