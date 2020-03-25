Prince Charles Tests Positive For COVID-19, Heir to British Throne Tested With Mild Symptoms, Says Report

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. (Photo Credits: PTI)

London, March 25: Amid the global threat of coronavirus gaining moemntum, reports arrived that the The Prince of Wales -- Prince Charles -- has been tested positive for coronavirus. Confirming the news, Clarence House told state media BBC that the 71-year-old Prince s displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health". Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

According to a statement issued by Clarence House, both Charles and Camilla were now self-isolating at Balmoral. It also added that Prince Charles has been working at home over the last few days. The official statement by the Clarence House reads, as quoted by BBC, "In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."

Adding more, the statement says, "The tests were carried out by the NHS in berdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Next in line to the throne, Prince Charles has tested positive for #COVID19: UK media (file pic) pic.twitter.com/QXlEcfNxpO — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Apart from this, the Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son on March 12. However, Press Association news agency reported he subsequently had a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals. Among other details, the Department of Health and Social Care figures have said that more than 8,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, while some 422 of those patients have died.