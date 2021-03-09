New Delhi, March 9: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Tell-All' interview with Oprah Winfrey has once again put the British Royals into the negative spotlight. The Suit's actress shared the mental agony she suffered during her stay at the Windsor Castle and revealed how the Britain's monarchy discriminated against her and her son Archie on the racial grounds. Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Name Their Daughter Diana? Twitter Abuzz After Duke and Duchess of Sussex Announce Expecting Baby Girl During Oprah Winfrey Interview.

Markle shared another interesting anecdote from the time she first met Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Lodge. She told Winfrey that it was Sarah, the Duchess of York who taught her how to how to curtsy to the queen. A curtsy is a polite gesture which is used to show respect and gratitude to the elders. While for the men it is a simple neck bow, for the women it is a more elaborate one.Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Interview to Oprah Winfrey: How Late Princess Diana Helped After The Royal Family Cut Them Off Financially.

How to Sit, Curtsy and Act Like A Royal:

Here is how to correctly curtsy to the queen:

Tilt your head slightly forward, like giving a respectful nod. This head posture needs to be maintained throughout the curtsy.

Take the edges of your skirt between the thumb and first two fingers on each hand, with the smallest finger extended outwards. Gently pull the skirt out on either side.

Do not move your arms unless the person to whom you are curtsying extends for a handshake.

Hold the pose and put any delicately one foot behind the other for few seconds.

Bend your knees slightly and hold it for at least three seconds.

Come back up quickly.

Apart from the Royal curtsy, when meeting The Queen, the correct formal address is 'Your Majesty' and subsequently 'Ma'am.' Meanwhile for any other female member of the Royal family the first address is 'Your Royal Highness' and subsequently 'Ma'am'.

The various age-old traditions of the Mountbatten-Windsor dynasty are still intact and are religiously followed by all the members of the Royal family and others during their interactions with the British monarchs.

