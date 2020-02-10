Indian Millennials Believe 'Good Sex' Way More Important than Partners’ Views on CAA and NRC: OkCupid Survey

Sex (Photo Credits: The Noun Project)

While both politics and emotions are equally important for Indians, the millennials may have shared a piece of their mind via an OkCupid survey. The survey revealed that millennials give "good sex" way more importance, than to their partners' views on politics. Although, the reports say that over 90 percent of young Indian men and women believe it is important to stay informed about political issues and current affairs and voting was important to these 25-35-year-olds as well. So was participating in the recent protests like that of CAA and NRC. Facebook Dating App's 'Secret Crush' Feature Will Help Users To Explore Romantic Relationships Within Extended Friend Circle.

The dating app recently added questions regarding the ongoing protests against a national registry of citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to help the users meet like-minded people. And with an average number of 200,000 users responded to OkCupid’s app survey. Of about 35,000 respondents who answered the new questions were unsure of whether they supported the protests and most of the males said they would date partners with an opposing view on the subject.

However, women, on the other hand, were more concerned about their partner's political preferences. but a higher share of women was concerned about political preferences. The reports suggested that Millennials were divided on the issue of police action against protestors during protests at Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Despite their political leanings, millennial men and women did not want their political opinion to jeopardise their chances at finding partners on the platform, OkCupid. Over 60% of respondents said "they prefer not to talk about their political views during dates, at the dinner table, or in the bedroom." as per qz.com.

"This is different from 70% of Americans on OkCupid who have marked political disagreement as a deal-breaker. Clearly, a lesser number of Indians are 'turned off' by a potential partner’s political opinions," Melissa Hobley, chief marketing officer at OkCupid, told Quartz. In India, men and women largely stuck to safer topics like music and sports.