Traditionally, people need paper permits to park. They also usually have no idea how much parking is until they arrive on the spot. Not anymore. iPermit is a new app that lets you park, manage, and monitor parking areas digitally. It is available in Google Play Store and App Store.

While the app just launched, iPermit is already trusted by local apartment complexes, including a luxury residential complex. The app’s popularity despite its recent release is no wonder.

For one, iPermit allows apartment and condo managers to digitally issue parking permits to customers 24/7. The app also allows them to monitor parking areas and set prices for visitor space for extra income.

In addition, iPermit lets customers reserve their spots and pay securely. This makes it easier for owners and managers to monitor remaining spots. Pricing is also available on the app, so customers know exactly how much they need to pay. iPermit is conceptualized in late 2019. The app is founded by entrepreneur Lewis Douglas, Jr. He is currently in the process of enhancing the web portal and the app to add several new functionalities that are focused on enhancing the user experience overall. We are anticipating the release of iPermit, version 2 around mid-October.

Before creating iPermit, Douglas was managing his towing business, Diamond Towing. He founded the company in 2011. The same year, Diamond Towing was featured on Washington, DC’s leading news portal. Douglas’ excellence in business was recognized during his first year of operation. Diamond Towing then grew to become people’s go-to towing service provider. Its 24/7 towing service has been used and trusted by thousands of customers and parking regulators.

In his more than 10 years in the towing industry, Douglas noticed the two biggest problems of private residential communities― managing visitor parking space and having extra income for miscellaneous expenses. iPermit solves these problems. By issuing digital permits to visitors 24/7, residential complex owners can maximize their earning potential. Managing parking areas also becomes easy because owners and managers can post prices and check available spots online.

When asked why he started iPermit, Douglas said, “I saw the struggles of parking lot owners and residential property managers. Most of them were not making the most out of their parking areas. I wanted to make an app with real-world use. After more than a year of development, iPermit finally launched.”

While iPermit just launched, gaining the trust of residential complexes in a short time shows its potential. Hotels, resorts, and other commercial establishments can benefit from it in the future. That time is near. With iPermit’s easy-to-use interface and scalability, the app can be the next big thing in the parking industry.