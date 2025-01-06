January 6, 2025, is the Day 6 of the year. It is also the first Monday of the New Year 2025. So, how does the first Monday have in store for the 12 sun signs? There are 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. People born today fall under the zodiac sign of Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) or Makar Rashi. So, if you are celebrating your birthday on January 6, you are a Capricorn. A horoscope provides insights into the day ahead, offering guidance based on your zodiac sign. It highlights opportunities, challenges, and advice to help navigate life with awareness and balance. Let us look at today’s daily horoscope (6 January 2025). We will also look at the lucky colour and lucky number predictions of all the astrological signs! January 6, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

This week, your fiery energy will be a driving force. Embrace challenges and pursue your goals with unwavering determination. A surge of creativity may inspire you to explore new avenues. However, be mindful of impulsive decisions and potential clashes with others.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Number: 67

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Expect unexpected opportunities to arise this week. Embrace new beginnings and step out of your comfort zone. Focus on building strong relationships and nurturing your inner peace. A touch of adventure awaits, so be open to new experiences.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Number: 43

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Today, you'll be a master of communication, charming those around you with your wit and engaging conversation. Your mind will be buzzing with ideas, and you'll find yourself drawn to intellectual pursuits and stimulating discussions. Embrace your adventurous spirit and explore new horizons, both mentally and physically. Trust your intuition and let it guide you towards exciting opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Olive

Lucky Number: 89

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Cancer, your nurturing spirit shines bright, Guiding loved ones with unwavering light. Emotions run deep, a sensitive soul, Seeking comfort in familiar control.

Lucky Colour: Azure

Lucky Number: 56

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Your confidence shines bright, attracting admirers near. A surge of creativity fuels your artistic flair. Love blossoms, but trust your instincts, dear Leo. Embrace challenges with courage, and let your spirit grow.

Lucky Colour: Plum

Lucky Number: 12

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Your analytical mind will be a valuable asset this week, helping you navigate complex situations with precision. A new opportunity might arise, but don't rush into decisions. Focus on self-care and nurture your well-being. Your hard work will pay off, bringing recognition and success.

Lucky Colour: Amber

Lucky Number: 74

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Today, you'll be drawn to harmonious relationships and a balanced approach to life. Your charm and diplomacy will make you a natural peacemaker. A creative spark could ignite your imagination, leading to new ideas and projects. Trust your intuition and embrace the beauty around you.

Lucky Colour: Mint

Lucky Number: 33

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Passion ignites new beginnings. Trust your intuition, it won't lead you astray. A time for introspection and personal growth. Love blossoms unexpectedly.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Number: 58

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

This week, you'll feel a surge of creativity and adventure. Embrace new opportunities and step outside your comfort zone. Communication will be key, so express yourself openly and honestly. A romantic encounter could bring unexpected joy.

Lucky Colour: Periwinkle

Lucky Number: 91

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Capricorns, your determination shines bright, and ambition fuels your unwavering flight. Obstacles may arise, but you'll stand tall. Success awaits, answering every call.

Lucky Colour: Chartreuse

Lucky Number: 24

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Your unique perspective shines, Aquarius. Embrace new ideas and connect with like-minded souls. A touch of adventure awaits, so step outside your comfort zone. Trust your intuition – it's guiding you towards exciting opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Mahogany

Lucky Number: 15

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Pisces, today brings a surge of creativity. Embrace new ideas and let your imagination soar. Unexpected opportunities may arise, so stay open to change. Nurture your relationships and enjoy the company of loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Number: 62

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

