In such times, when the world seems to be on hold, Richard Orlinski, a person who broke out of his shackles and was brave enough to follow his dreams. Richard Orlinski, an artist, a musician, a sculptor, and a dreamer is busy in realizing and constantly working on his dreams.

From street to TV screen, the best selling french artist made his appearance and brought the art to the extent, where it has nevermore been previously. With his unconventional and untamable artistic creativity, this contemporary artist does not hesitate to associate his image with prestigious partners who give him carte blanche in his creative process and allow him to continue to push even further in his desire to bring art into our daily lives.

Amidst the COVID 19 crisis, businesses have taken a heavy hit. Trying to survive to keep their sales and customers intact, a lot of businesses have taken their venture online by being fascinated by the interactive technology. The e-commerce platform has given a steady flow of remuneration to many and has turned out to be a very successful platform.

The contemporary French artist of international renown was also working on his online retail website for quite a while now. The artist decided to launch an e-shop driven by the desire to make art accessible to all, on which he will offer several capsule collections of accessible products all over the world. Richard Orlinski recently unveiled a collection of figurines representing the most emblematic works of his bestiary as well as many products inspired by his universe.

His first product, The Kong Case, sold out in less than an hour! the French artist comes once again to challenge the codes of a market that wants to be elitist to assert his vision of art and thus share it with the greatest number. The exquisite Kong Case signifies his artistic approach towards life in the simplest of things, a suitcase with an innovative design from which emerges its emblematic Kong.

Imagined by French artist Richard Orlinski, The Kong Case has a unique and innovative design: open mouth, Designed in ABS, cabin size suitcase, and a reinforced carrying handle. No wonder why it went out of stock in less than an hour. With such a high demand for such an exquisite piece, the best-selling French sculptor has left people drooling over his Shiny Black Beauty, Kong Case.

This project is part of the artist's approach which aims to democratize art by making it accessible to as many people as possible. Each month, the artist will make an appointment for an online sale of an ephemeral new product on his newly launched e-commerce platform https://shop.richardorlinski.fr/ to reach out to masses.

The launch of this first collection of products by Richard Orlinski allows the contemporary artist to go even further in his desire to place art at the heart of our daily lives. His idea Kong Case has been nothing but a successful and artistic venture, which sold out in less than an hour.. Try having a one on one conversation with the artist and you will end up learning something life-enhancing. Talking to Orlinski was a true delight.

