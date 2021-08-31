Whether it is influencers, fashion enthusiasts or designers’, all we are seeing are co-ords. But Anushree Parekh has broken away from the regular co-ord trend to tweak it into a pair of cool pantsuits or crop tops with trousers. Every fashion enthusiast will agree that it looks amazing and is an attire versatile enough to take you from AM to PM with ease. Date night with your beau, Sunday brunch with your girls, or a family luncheon, all you need is an Anushree approved version of the co-ords.

Before diving into the easy style tips suggested by the designer, here's a little to know about the celebrated lady behind some of the most stylish clothes in the country. A design graduate from SNDT University, Mumbai, and London College of Fashion, the designer established her fashion house named Label: Anushree. Over time, Anushree hasn't just made a mark with her modern take on traditional silhouettes, she also rocks print on print and separates with grace and panache.

Known for her separates, Anushree Parekh went on to share a few ways to style it. Check it out here:

- The most basic way to style separates is by choosing something from the same colour family or fabric, team it together to give yourself a pretty and subtle monochrome look.

- If you are going out on a date, opt for a gorgeous corset bralette (in neutral shades like black or white) and team it with tan pants and a striking pair of red heels.

- Gauahar Khan opted for gorgeous red embellished separates by Label: Anushree. For a festive occasion, you can opt for this pair of parallel pants with a matching one-shoulder top and red lipstick. Wow, alert!

- Nothing looks as stylish as mix and match. You can opt for a pretty rani pink crop top and team it with a contrasting ivory or off-white maxi skirt.

- When all else fails, opt for rust or maroon coloured crop top (even a fancy blouse) and team it with a pair of well-fitted trousers and mix it up with a layer. The mix of three different patterns will elevate your look and add a little more glam to your ensemble.

When it comes to separates, always take style cues from Anushree Parekh