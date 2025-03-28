March 29, 2025, Special Days: March 29, 2025, is a day of celestial events, cultural observances, and historical remembrances. A Partial Solar Eclipse will take place, offering a spectacular astronomical event for skywatchers. Chaitra Amavasya and Darsha Amavasya hold deep significance in Hindu traditions, marking a day for spiritual cleansing, ancestor rituals, and new beginnings. The day also includes Anvadhan, an important ritual for those observing Vedic traditions. Knights of Columbus Founders Day honours the establishment of the Catholic fraternal organisation known for its charitable work. Fantasy and folklore lovers celebrate International Mermaid Day, appreciating the mystical legends of the sea. Dessert lovers can indulge in National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day, enjoying the light and fluffy citrus treat.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed in the United States to honour those who served in the Vietnam War. History enthusiasts remember Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day, commemorating the rare 1848 event when the mighty falls temporarily stopped flowing due to an ice blockage. Music lovers celebrate World Piano Day, appreciating the beauty and artistry of piano music. With a blend of astronomy, spirituality, history, and cultural celebrations, March 29 is a fascinating and meaningful day. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 29, 2025 (Saturday)

Partial Solar Eclipse on March 29, 2025 Chaitra Amavasya Darsha Amavasya Anvadhan Knights of Columbus Founders Day International Mermaid Day National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day National Vietnam War Veterans Day Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day World Piano Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 29, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:35 am on Wednesday, 29 March 2025 (IST)

6:35 am on Wednesday, 29 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:51 pm on Wednesday, 29 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ed Skrein Kim Tae-hee Jagdeep (29 March 1939 - 8 July 2020) Utpal Dutt (29 March 1929 - 19 August 1993) Shilpa Manjunath Zoa Morani Mangalam Chinnaswamy (29 March 1900 – 8 November 1991) Lungi Ngidi Lucy Lawless Christopher Lambert Brendan Gleeson Annabella Sciorra Amy Sedaris Michael Winterbottom Priti Patel N'Golo Kanté Teemu Pukki Jennifer Capriati Juan Mónaco

