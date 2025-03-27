March 28, 2025, Special Days: March 28, 2025, is marked by religious observances, health awareness, and culinary celebrations. Jumma tul Wida, the last Friday of Ramadan, holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims, as they gather for special prayers and seek blessings before Eid. National Weed Appreciation Day highlights the ecological importance of wild plants, recognising their role in nature and even in traditional medicine. Health awareness is also observed with National Triglycerides Day, which educates people on the impact of triglyceride levels on heart health and overall well-being. On a sweeter note, dessert lovers indulge in National Black Forest Cake Day, celebrating the rich and decadent chocolate-cherry delight. With a mix of spirituality, environmental awareness, health consciousness, and indulgence, March 28 is a day of meaningful observances and small joys. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 28, 2025 (Friday)

Jumma tul Wida National Weed Appreciation Day National Black Forest Cake Day National Triglycerides Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 28, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:35 am on Wednesday, 28 March 2025 (IST)

6:35 am on Wednesday, 28 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:51 pm on Wednesday, 28 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Lady Gaga Akshaye Khanna Sandhya Mridul Anu Emmanuel Nafisa Joseph (28 March 1978 - 29 July 2004) Kushal Tandon Moon Moon Sen Nasser Hussain Mujeeb Ur Rahman Polly Umrigar (28 March 1926 - 7 November 2006) Vince Vaughn Julia Stiles Nick Frost Dianne Wiest Brett Ratner Reba McEntire Stan Wawrinka

Death Anniversaries on March 28

English writer Virginia Woolf died on 28 March 1941 (age 59 years)

