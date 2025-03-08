March 8, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date

It is International Women's Day, also known as Nari Dibas in Nepal, celebrating women's achievements and advocating for gender equality. The United Nations also recognises it as the Day for Women's Rights and International Peace.

Lifestyle Team Latestly| Mar 08, 2025 05:00 AM IST
March 8, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
March 8, 2025 Special Days (File Image)

March 8, 2025, Special Days: March 8, 2025, is marked by several special observances worldwide. It is International Women's Day, also known as Nari Dibas in Nepal, celebrating women's achievements and advocating for gender equality. The United Nations also recognises it as the Day for Women's Rights and International Peace. On a lighter note, it is International Fanny Pack Day, honouring the iconic accessory, and National Retro Video Game Day, celebrating classic gaming. In the U.S., National Oregon Day highlights the state's history, while National Peanut Cluster Day delights chocolate and nut lovers. Additionally, National Proofreading Day promotes the importance of error-free writing, and the World's Largest Rattlesnake Roundup showcases these reptiles in a unique annual event. There are several famous March 8 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 8, 2025 (Saturday)

  1. International Women's Day

  2. Nari Dibas in Nepal

  3. United Nations Day for Women's Rights and International Peace

  4. International Fanny Pack Day

  5. National Oregon Day

  6. National Peanut Cluster Day

  7. National Proofreading Day

  8. National Retro Video Game Day

  9. World's Largest Rattlesnake Roundup

Famous March 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Benny Blanco

  2. Fardeen Khan

  3. Harmanpreet Kaur

  4. Ross Taylor

  5. Freddie Prinze Jr.

  6. James Van Der Beek

  7. Niranjan Hiranandani

  8. Sahir Ludhianvi (8 March 1921 - 25 October 1980)

  9. Vasundhara Raje

  10. Petra Kvitová

Death Anniversaries on March 8

  1. Amar Singh Chamkila died on 8 March 1988 (age 27 years)

  2. Joe DiMaggio died on 8 March 1999 (age 84 years)

