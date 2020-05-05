Marco Varga Gets Candid About His Journey From Footballer to Photographer to Influencer

Marco Varga

Marco Varga, a Swiss-born photographer, was a professional soccer player till the age of 25. And now, he is not just a professional photographer, much-admired for his beautiful clicks, but he is also a renowned filmmaker and social media consultant. If there is one person who can teach the present generation a thing or two about having your cake and eating it too, it would be Marco!

His website describes him as a “Creator of quality designs and thinker of fresh ideas” but if you take a look at his early life, Marco was set for a totally different life. Growing up in a pristine Swiss village of Urdorf, Marco started playing soccer at the age of 5. After playing for the village team, FC Urdorf, till the age of 12, Marco was transferred to the prestigious Grasshoppers Club Zurich where he put himself head first into building a career of a professional footballer.

He was one month into his University education and 20-years-old when he signed his first professional soccer contract. It was at that time that he decided to quit the traditional education and focus completely on soccer as a career. He realized his dream and played professional soccer for the next five years. However, at 25, it was time to reorganize his priorities, simply because he could not achieve that stage in his sports life, where he could think of being a soccer player forever.

He took a U-turn towards his University education & became a graduate of the University of Economy in Zurich. After passing out, he went on to work for IBM. But that was again a stopover rather than the final destination.

During his time at University, Marco dabbled in modelling and went on Instagram to share his photographs with his followers. With the increase in his followers on social media, he began to receive influencer campaigns to execute. Then, one thing led to another and soon Marco was wielding the camera to capture images of himself and his surroundings. And now, for the past four years, he has been working as a content creator for several big companies, with his main goal to “produce captivating social media content.” He lives in and operates from Zurich. He is also fluent in English, German and Italian. Marco worked real hard to learn the photography and videography skills such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, etc.

So far, he has done campaigns with such prestigious clients like Zalando, Mercedes, IWC, Hotelplan, Victorinox, Migros, IWC, SIGG, Nirvan Javan, JOBS, Decathlon, etc.

Speaking about the period of his last switch in careers, Marco says, “I started as a fashion influencer as I got more and more attention because of my modelling pictures. But I always saw my modelling career as a 2nd income. It was more a way to earn money than an addiction. I always wanted to travel and take pictures of the beauty of nature.”

After opening his social media content creation company, dmus-media, with a partner, he has been travelling the world with his girlfriend.