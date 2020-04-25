Meet Luv Sharma aka GodNixon, the One Who Is Famous for His Tips and Tricks Videos for PUBG Mobile on YouTube

Luv Sharma aka GodNixon (Photo Credits: File Image)

GodNixon Gaming : Luv Sharma aka GodNixon is really popular for his tips and tricks videos for PUBG Mobile on YouTube. Fnatic signing him as their content creator wasn’t really surprising, or was it?

YouTubers in the PUBG Mobile scene in India. Godnixon mostly famous for his tips & tricks videos where he shows various unique ways in which you can make the best possible use of the area/buildings be it bridges, squad houses, triple storey builds, warehouses and so on. With over 845K subscribers on YouTube and around 60+ million views on his YouTube channel, he is one of the mainstream content creators out there for PUBG Mobile.

Amazed by the quality of content available on his channel, Fnatic India has decided to take GodNixon overboard as their content creator. Is this a move to help the Fnatic PUBG squad perform better than their performance right now with some help from one of the best content creators out there? Or is it just that they want to take a step forward in a positive direction so as to create more opportunities for budding content creators out there?

GodNixon is one of the figureheads of the Indian PUBG Mobile community and was chosen as the country representative for India during PMCO in 2019. In the announcement video, he revealed that at the moment he is stuck in a hotel in Bangalore as the entire country is under lock down and he can’t get back home. As a result, he hasn’t been able to release content as regularly as he would like to. However, he did mention that we can expect a variety of content from both him and Fnatic in the near future.