Sophia Ehrnst is a 19 year old college student at Florida state university. The average college life has been anything but average for Sophia she can be seen going to Hawaii for travel company’s social media campaigns/Los Angeles for photo shoots and you can also catch her spending summers in New York teaching Fortune 500 CEOs how to build their online profiles. She is the definition of a social media guru!

Sophia has a personal Instagram with 18 thousand followers as of today and she is constantly growing.

She has a large audience of women that look up to her. Those women look up to her due to the fact she was the only female football player on here all male team and that takes guts! She currently runs a marketing program for clients to grow their Instagram/Social media accounts through working with celebrity growth giveaways with names as big as Diplo/ waka flocka and many more!

She also helps people achieve PR on media outlets such as Forbes and many other platforms to showcase her clients life achievements. Keep a eye out on this future Boss/CEO because she is one of the top upcoming influencers in 2022.