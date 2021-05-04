When asked about the definition of success from various people, sources tell that those people are either Chief executive officers of a successful company or they are running an organisation which they themselves have started. It will be a brilliant thaumaturgy that you are dreaming of success and it knocks on your door the very.

the next day. This rarely transpires, as success doesn’t happen overnight, it desires tenacity, dedication, steadfastness and plenty of sacrifices unavoidably. Life is awfully laborious, and nothing comes easy. Uniformly it was likewise not easy too for Faiyaz Ahmed Khan, from sticking around as an engineer at his father’s company and breaking out of his comfort zone and finally entrenching a business organisation of his own- he has forged a name for himself, a name which is now on the list of world’s most successful and self-made businessman not in India but all over the world.

Faiyaz Ahmed Khan is the Chief Executive Officer of Mighty Warner Info Serve Pvt Ltd which is one of the most successful and influential companies with branches located in India, Dubai and the USA. Faiyaz Ahmed Khan is a graduate with a BSC degree, he has always come up with ingenious interpretations, but he was determined and competent and adroit with plenty of insights on how a business operates and its survival in the world. He always desired to bring a revolution in the world of technology. The Mighty Warner group of companies are under tenacious and unassailable hands, Faiyaz has precise and analytical principles of his own as he mixes finance, management and social work altogether.

Mighty Warner provides staff all over the world who deal with homestay owners and drivers. It focuses on the development of high quality convenient and portable flame and heat-resistant safety products used by food establishments. Mighty Warner is under the leadership of Khan and has been serving the IT industry for more than 6 years by continuously meeting every predicament and complication head-on.

Mighty Warner has built a team of highly skilled technologists who can work in the field of middleware, networking, database administration and application development. Faiyaz was already settled in his life and could have expanded his father, Salim Kumar’s well-established electronics business of Selco Electronics but instead of doing that he played big and risked himself, invested his everything and fortified a business company of his own. Now over 350 corporate partners use Mighty Warner’s cloud-based products like CRM, ERP, AR/VR and AI to handle all their business need for improved efficiency.

Faiyaz Ahmed Khan and his company brought a revolution in the online marketing field. Mighty Warners specialises in design, development and consulting services to all types of industries in the world. Throughout his journey, Faiyaz has come through consequences of various catastrophes far and wide but every time he has seemed to face them with great earnestness now under his authority and vision Mighty Warner has more than 35k clients in 65 countries as the company understands the importance of customer gratification and ensures to deliver the best services to their customers worldwide. The company is also recognised for quality services and advanced technology by constantly innovating and improving.

Mightywarner Infoserve Pvt Ltd has been and will remain one of the most successful companies which will never stop striving harder to reach new and even greater heights of success. Mighty Warner itself is a company that motivates and inspires the young dreamers who aspire to run a business organisation of their own. The organisation capitalises on a very important principle that you should never bury your failures and instead let the failure motivate you and sooner than later you will come out stronger.