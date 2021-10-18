Being an artist isn’t just about a money-making job. Art can and does mean so much more than that, to so many people. Art is a way of seeing the world, a way of expression and sometimes a compulsion: we simply must create! And music is one such art form.

Music is an art concerned with combining vocal or instrumental sounds for beauty of form or emotional expression and Slimwoods is one great personality who understands the concepts and standards of rhythm flawlessly.

Born November 10th 1986 in CT, she grew up in Brooklyn in the foster care system and currently resides in Charlotte NC. She has studied and learned this industry from some amazing individuals and she is mastering herself daily to be an icon.

Slimwoods is beautiful with exciting and exotic facial features. She’s a chameleon as she looks different with every hairstyle. She also has two kids. Her family tree stems from st Croix where her dad was born. Also from Cuba where her mother's father was born.

About herself, she says, "I am an African American. Being raised in the 90’s I grew a love for lyrics in music. I love when a story is being told. I can then close my eyes and visualize a scene from the lyrics alone. I’m known for my hustle mentality and eagerness to accomplish any goal set forth. I am nobody to the humans that don’t know me. I am a mogul to the people that know me."

One of her famous artworks is 'No Better', single. Which will be out in early 2022. A song that will make new trends. The song that she sang herself as well as co-produced with Vinny Idol. She knows that music is a part of people's lives and she is able to take a material and make something artistic out of it.