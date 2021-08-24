While many financial experts institutionalize the significance of several money-making strategies and processes in order to generate wealth, Nicola Smith Jackson emphasizes the importance of holistic development in achieving financial freedom. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, people are often preoccupied with several external factors, such as one’s job and choice of career, without considering a person’s state of mind during the process. While some attempt to climb the summits of success with financial literacy as their only ultimate weapon, others try to reach impressive heights solely on luck. In the grand scheme of things, financial freedom is attainable when one has achieved a certain mindset designed to carve success-enabling paths and build empires. As someone who believes in the power of holistic growth as an ultimate propeller towards the pinnacles of greatness, Nicola sets the bar high across the financial arena.

Widely acclaimed as a financial powerhouse and mindset coach, Nicola Smith Jackson has distinguished herself from the get-go because of her unparalleled commitment and distinctive approach to wealth management. While some financial experts have sought recognition in the industry by providing well-oiled strategies and brilliant techniques, this power player emerges triumphantly by going beyond the ordinary confines of the financial arena and emphasizing the importance of mindset and personal development along with implementation of time tested, proven wealth principles and strategies. As a result, Nicola potentially dominates the scene, cementing a reputable stance across the trade.

As a descendant of an immigrant-turned-entrepreneur, Nicola watched her mom struggle as a single parent. This is one of the reasons Nicola is passionate about seeing all women succeed. Nicola Smith Jackson creates methods that not only help individuals thrive and get ahead in this dog-eat-dog world but also assist them in unlocking their full potential across a wide variety of trades. From developing mindset formation strategies to guiding women on how to get out of the rat race, this go-getting personality channels all her efforts in order to carve success-enabling paths for women around the world. More impressively, she empowers people through a variety of mediums, including her popular podcast Power Start Your Day, and teaches potential powerhouses to turn active income into a passive one, enabling them to obtain a healthy work-life balance in her Pink Millionaire Academy.

“I want to see women succeed while allowing them to experience loving relationships and spend time with their families,” Nicola Smith Jackson shared. “As someone who has experienced countless trials and struggles before achieving triumphs, I want women to experience the same vigor in translating visions into reality,” she added.

Over the years, Nicola Smith Jackson has managed to impress a number of established authorities, slowly cementing a reputation across the industry. As a matter of fact, this emerging powerhouse has led a multi-million dollar team of talented agents and over 450,000 sales representatives in 30 countries throughout her career. She is also the founder of Pink Millionaire Club and creator of PINKPrint and Money Mansion which are programs with many positive testimonials. She has been featured in many media outlets, such as Yahoo Finance, iHeartRadio, Bankrate.com, NY Weekly and more. She’s also recognized as among the top 20 of the most powerful women in network marketing. More impressively, Nicola is a certified coach at John Maxwell and Wainwright Global Institute of Professional Coaching and an instructor at Business School Accelerated.

Highly driven to see others grow and succeed, Nicola Smith Jackson is looking forward to expanding her horizons, carving more paths for equally determined individuals. With no intentions of slowing down any time soon, this multifaceted go-getter is bound to take the industry by storm.