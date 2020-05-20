One-Man Van to 8-Figure Company – a Story of Success

Have you ever thought about who you wanted to be in the future? How many of you have seen yourself at a pretty low point at the beginning of your life, with practically no dime to your name and in constant anxiety of what the future brings to you?

“If only I were rich” is something that might have crossed your mind. But you do not have the necessary education, you are lacking the training, and are practically waking up in the middle of the night with heart palpitations from the stress. Is your entire life going to be like this?

Well, Aaron Ware proved quite the contrary. A person that started small is now a millionaire – and he only reached the age of 30. He proved that as long as you are determined enough, there is nothing that you cannot do. For this reason, he decided to become a business coach so that others could learn from his success.

The Early Stages

Ware was only 11 years old when he began working in the electricity domain. His stepfather has a small electrical company, and Ware was helping him out with whatever he could at that age. He had a passion for it from a young age, and whenever he could, he would lend a hand. That being said, when he was in his 11th year of school, he dropped high school so that he could focus his efforts on working.

Ware worked for the next couple of years in mining and construction, surrounded by men that were twice his age and earned so much money – but from a closer look, he could see that even if they seemed to have it all, they actually had nothing. Ware said to himself then and there that he did not want to end up like that.

He was sick of working constantly, missing out on the birthdays and other important events of his family and friends – and was also tired of the chaotic schedule that had him wake up at odd hours and come home late. He wanted more.

The Step-Up

After taking a look at his situation, Ware decided that he no longer wanted to go on with his current routine of waking up at 4 am and working 12 hours. He wanted to earn money while having enough time to actually enjoy his life – and not just go to work, go to the gym, eat, sleep, and repeat. This is why he decided it was time to start his own business – and what better option was there than going for an electricity business.

In the beginning, it was quite hard, as it was only him and his best friend (his apprentice) working on the startup. They would constantly drive around for projects, not completely certain what the following day would bring. He would be knocking on doors, asking if anyone needed help, or he would be asking his family or friends if they had any electrical needs to be addressed.

It was difficult in the beginning – but eventually, after placing tenders for the big jobs, he finally started getting some contracts. Four years later, his business was up and running, with all the necessary procedures and systems in place.

The Hardships of Success

Ware may have transformed a $500k electrical company in a $20 million empire in just three years, but that doesn’t mean it was easy. Before he started to gradually double the size of his company month after month, year after year, he had quite a few issues and pains to deal with.

He hired the wrong employees. He trusted the wrong people. He bought the wrong things and placed his investments in all the wrong areas. He never had a system, training, culture, and he wasted a lot of money (more than 100k) in ads and marketing – money that he could have invested in other areas of his business. He never had an actual goal. Also, he was not one to understand accounting, which is why he was pretty much breaking even for half a year.

However, looking back now, he realized that things should not have been that hard – not as long as you have guidance. This is why, after achieving great success with his enterprise, he also decided that he wanted to help people going through the same thing that he did. Around 90% of the businesses fail because no one teaches them how to run their trades – which is why Ware decided that he also wanted to be a business coach.

Now, he is offering online training for every person that is interested in this field. The course is useful for those who wish to scale their business properly – but without the nightmares and failures associated. It’s a course that was designed for everyone and anyone – and all you need is some determination to finally change your life.