We are faced with many different choices everyday of our lives. Whether we realise it or not our decision-making process is rarely rational. Human psychology deeply influences our decision-making in everyday life. Believe it or not, the average person makes around 35,000 decisions every day! Though we make many decisions on our own there are many decisions that are affected by different outside influences such as those individuals who we live with or interact with at work, social, and leisure activities, news events, or even popular trends.

What Are Everyday Decisions And How Do We Make Them?

The average human spends around 2.5 hours per day making daily decisions such as what to eat, and wear, who to be friends with, or how to spend our leisure time. Studies have shown that the younger generation finds it more difficult and stressful to make decisions than their more mature counterparts. Many individuals find that making life changing decisions such as buying a house, changing jobs, choosing a life partner, getting married, having a baby (and deciding who to have it with, making financial investments, and moving to a new town or country are some of the most important decisions that we make in our lives. These decisions require careful consideration and thought and can often be very stressful to make.

What Factors Affect Our Decision-Making Process?

Cognitive Biases can have a big impact on the decision making process. There are many different types and below are just a few that affect the decision making process.

Confirmation Bias is a method used by individuals to seek and interpret information in a manner that supports the narrative that they already believe. As a result it causes people to invalidate or ignore information that does not align with their beliefs. Social media has only served to increase the existence of confirmation bias because algorithms now track the behaviour of individuals, and they receive a lot of information that is centred around their presumed preferences.

Anchoring Bias is a method of relying heavily on the first information that is received when an individual is evaluating something. Despite learning further information later on that could change the original information received, individuals have been shown to display a tendency to be deeply influenced by the initial information that they receive and this will have an impact on the individuals feelings - either positive or negative.

Availability Heuristic bias is where individuals have the tendency to more easily accept ideas that come easily to the mind. If there are several facts supporting the judgement, the individuals may start to believe that the judgement is correct. Research has shown that information that is more readily available is easier to remember. In short, information that is easily accessible from memories is often conceived as more reliable. For example, if there are several articles written about a shortage of water in an area, then readers may believe that there is a bigger risk of water shortage than there is.

Though many do not like to admit it, humans can be very emotional and this has an effect on the decision-making process and can cloud judgment and influence decisions. There are different emotional triggers, such as happiness, nostalgia, fear, and anger, that play a significant role in how humans shape their decisions. The presence of one or more of these emotions can influence an individual's perceptions of information, resulting in the prioritization of different options according to their emotions. The resulting decisions will be made based on feelings rather than through the use of a rational thought process. Research has shown that previous emotions can affect another situation that is completely unrelated to the previous one where the emotions came from.

Social Influence is another factor that can have a deep positive or negative effect on how individuals make decisions. One trait of humanity is that many people want to fit in and conform with others, even if it conflicts with an individual's own belief system. The desire to be liked and fit in means many individuals will make decisions that are based on the expectations, behaviours, and opinions of others around them to gain social acceptance.

Heuristics or mental shortcuts are a set of quick instinctive rules of thumb that are used by the brain to simplify complex decisions. These can often lead to poor decision making and negative outcomes.

The Framing Effect is when individuals choose different options based on how the information that is presented to them as opposed to the objective facts. Therefore, information that has been framed in a positive light will often be perceived in more favourable manner than if it is presented negatively even if the eventual outcome will be identical.

Habits and Routines cause people to make decisions by automatically making certain choices which reduces the need for time to deliberate over a choice. They essentially are making choices based on pre-selected criteria that are based on default habits and routines.

Scarcity Principle is a tool that companies use when they market certain products. By making people believe that an item is in short supply and high demand, people will assign it a higher value and this often leads to quick irrational decisions where individuals will make impulse buys as they are burdened by the fear of missing out.

Aversion to loss can significantly affect how decisions are made where individuals will make the avoidance of potential losses a priority over trying to achieve potential gains that are of equal value. This can result in extremely conservative choices and also reluctance to take risks even if the potential reward could be significant. Basically the fear of losing wins over the enjoyment of gaining something that is similar.

The use of risk assessments can play a crucial role in the decision making process. By taking the time to analyse, identify, and evaluate the positive and negative aspects of a potential decision, individuals can make better informed decisions. Risk assessments are a way to make the best decisions and also put any measures in place to prepare themselves for any potential adverse effects that their decision may cause.

