Erotic Ways to Pleasure Your Naked Man When You Are Locked Down in A House!

When you are home with your man, you must have had a lot of steamy sex. Great! But now what? If you have tried every legit sex position and game, you are probably left with a few new activities to try. Hear us out! Men like to be seduced. Think about how sexy you feel when your partner takes their sweet time to touch and kiss every part of your body. Doesn't that foreplay make all the difference in the world? From where to touch and how to touch, here are a few hot ways you can pleasure your naked man.

Blindfold Him

Tie a scarf around his eyes and drive him crazy with every mysterious stroke. Touch, kiss and lick him. Take the blindfold off only if he begs you! Sex During Lockdown: 11 HOT Tips to Keep in Mind for an Incredible Orgasm.

Be the Ultimate Tease

Kiss and lick your way down to his navel and stop right before you reach his penis. If you want to be a little rough, give the penis a quick peck on the head. Then move away for a little bit only to come back to tease him again!

Turn Him into a Buffet

When your man is freshly out of the shower, dole out some chocolate syrup and whipped cream and whatever that is a total foodgasm to you. Now put the topping on his body and enjoy him as your dessert. Ready for Hot and Steamy Shower Sex? Secret Tips to Incredible Sex in the Bathroom while You are Quarantining at Home!

Play with His Nipples

Thought nipples were erogenous zones only for you? They are just as sexy for your man as they are for you. So, rub them in a circular motion and use your tongue to lick and suck. Have him try it out on you!

Get Behind and Get Ahead

Stand behind him as you touch and stroke his penis. As your palm is flat against his member's sensitive underside, lick his ears and kiss his back. If you want to get particularly ambitious, you can attempt a handjob and rim job at the same time.

Give Him a Massage

Give your partner a sensual massage to build excitement and get you both raring to go. This will also help you get in tune with his body and build comfortability and trust. From Boring to SIZZLING! Supet HOT Ideas to Have Sex at Home.

In the end, hang out. Just because you are naked does not mean you have to only explore each other's bodies. Fill a bowl of snack and watch a Netflix show revelling in your fully nude selves.