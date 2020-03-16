Horny After Fighting with Your Partner? Here's Why Anger Arouses Some People for WILD SEX!

Horny after fight? (Photo credits: Istagram)

There may have been times when you have wanted to rip off your partner's clothes and have sex like a wild, uncontrolled beast after getting into an intense fight. Well, turns out, not only is it absolutely normal but also a fun way to bring in harmony in life after fighting. Many people find themselves in a situation where they feel extremely horny and aroused after fighting with a certain person in their life that they share intimacy with! It is a very common phenomenon for anger to turn into an elevated drive to have wild, passionate sex. Many people even resolve their arguments that way, however, here's what exactly happens to your body while you are angry with your partner that makes you want to have sex. Let's discuss. Sexual Fetishes: What Is Dacryphilia? Know More About The Kink That Turns Some People On By Crying!

What Happens To Your Body When You are Angry?

When you are angry, your body undergoes certain emotional and hormonal rush. There is a sudden rush of emotions in your body that can trigger your nervous system as well. Maybe not always in the favour of sex, but sometimes this rush of emotions can send signals to your brains that may be perceived as sexual arousal. Some people also may simply have a tendency to get aroused when they see their partner angry (especially if they are submissive in nature).

Generally, your body doesn't get aroused in the state of fear, worry or disturbance because your brain doesn't get that signals from your nervous system. However, many people tend to ger passionate when they are angry. Hormones also play an important role in this case. Anger sets your body in an adrenaline rush in your system that might cause your heart rate to increase. The feelings are very similar to what you would feel when you are sexually aroused. However, it may not apply to everyone. From Mucous to Insects, 7 Bizzare Types of Sexual Fetishes That Exist in the World!

So next time when you feel like having sex after having an argument do not be confused. It is your body and let it do its thing (with consent, of course). Also, what can be better than resolving your fight with some really beast-like sex (if you are really into it)?