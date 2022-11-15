You will find the craziest research around the world BUT the one in question here will have your jaws dropped. We are talking about the cities in the UK where people have the most sex each week. Yes, it was revealed by new research by WeLoveBrum which city in the UK is the most sex-loving. The cities with the highest weekly sex rates were analysed by a recent WeLoveBrum study and if you are wondering which city is the randiest in this case. The research showed that London was the most promiscuous city in the UK, with hookups occurring about 2.8 times each week. From Women Having Erections to Sex Relieving Pain, 5 Surprising Facts Related to Sexual Intercourse.

With 2.49 times, Belfast came in second, closely followed by Manchester (2.44 times), Sheffield (2.38 times), Nottingham (2.32 times), and Belfast (2.49 times). Birmingham (2.3 times), Bristol (2.22 times), Leeds (2.12 times), Liverpool (2.05 times), and Newcastle were among the other cities that made up the list of the ten most sleazy cities (2.04 times). The least amount of sex was being had weekly in Brighton, where 30% of individuals who lived near the water insisted they never engaged in the practice. In the study, the average weekly sex frequency was inquired of over 2,000 adults. A significant number (19%) were content with once a week, while almost 25% of Brits admitted they get it on two to three times a week and almost 5% typically fit in six to seven sessions in bed.

In the meantime, men appear to have 2.99 times as much sex as women (1.5 times) do each week. In addition, the average price Brits would accept to never engage in sexual activity again was a little over £400,000 (3,80,72,804.48 Indian Rupee).

Top 10 Randiest Cities Across the UK:

London

Belfast

Manchester

Sheffield

Nottingham

Birmingham

Bristol

Leeds

Liverpool

Newcastle

Newcastle had the lowest demand at just over £305,000 (2,90,33,872.98 Indian Rupee), while those in Belfast wouldn't accept less than £528,000 (5,02,61,917.81 Indian Rupee). The stats don't just stop there. About a third of Brits (33%) would sooner give up becoming intimate than they would chocolate, making sex not the thing the country would find hardest to live without. Holidays, alcohol, and social media rounded out the top five, closely followed in order by sex (26%) and social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).