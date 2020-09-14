A Reddit user seems to be bothered about the fact that his date might forget about him while on a winter break. With the festive season around the corner and social distancing, it is likely that most of us have the holiday planned with our families and close friends. This user, who went out on a date with a girl twice, is worried if during this winter break, his date would forget about him. While he doesn’t want her to, he also doesn’t want to come off as a desperate person. How should he manage to stay in contact with her without being judged by her? What are the 'Green Flags' Of Dating? Girls, Here Is What You Want to Know About Your Mr Right.

Given the fact that you’ve gone out only on two dates with her, you gotta avoid over texting. However, at the same time, don’t text at all. The reason why she went out on a date with you not once but twice means she sees a probability of you and her being together. While distance does play a key factor, because c’mon, what if either of you finds someone else more attractive? And since you both aren’t in an exclusive relationship anyway, she might just find someone else.

However, to think that she might find someone else is only one way of looking at it. Think about other possibilities. What if you guys continue to text and call and she eventually realises, during this winter break, that she is kinda attracted to you. What if she initiates the conversation, or even the next date when she comes back? See, the possibilities are many. All you gotta do is, try your best to keep her interested. However, don’t go overboard with the communication unless you want to freak her out. Good luck!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).