Are you someone who is tired of your boring sex life? Or someone who wishes to try something new under the sheets but doesn't know how? Then today's the day as we celebrate National Sex Day 2022! Every year the world celebrates National Sex Day on June 9. Having sex in the same position every day makes you feel bored & also impacts relationships. Today we can discuss with you some of the best positions to have sex. These sex positions will not only add a touch of hotness and romance to your sex life, but through these best positions of Kamasutra, you will also bring a new spark to your sex life. National Sex Day 2022 Date & Significance: What Are the Health Benefits of Orgasmic Sex? 5 Facts Nobody Will Tell You!

Doggy Style Sex Position

The doggy sex position is very comfortable. This sex position should be tried very comfortably and with patience. In this position, the male partner easily reaches the vagina and the G-spot gets stimulated easily. In this position, the woman bends on the knees and the male partner, standing on his knees, penetrates the woman's vagina from behind

Criss-Cross Sex Position

Having sex in this position does not put much weight on the body. This sex position sees the female and the male making a scissor-like shape. That is, the male partner sits cross-legged and the woman in a way sits on the man's lap by wrapping him with hands and feet.

Standing Sex Position

This sex position is done especially when you are out somewhere, the bedroom is not available and wants to enjoy sex while wearing clothes. In this, while having sex, both the partners stand in front of each other and have sex.

Folded Deck Sex Position

This position is for those people who do not take sex as a daily routine and enjoy it to the fullest and their aim is to satisfy the partner completely in the bed. In this position, the man is on top of the woman and he puts the woman's lower back and legs on his shoulder, opening her legs and initiating sex. In this, the man raises his knees and feet slightly and some of the weight of his chest penetrates the woman.

Cowgirl Sex Position

This position is very much liked by women. As its name suggests, the cowgirl means that all the control is with the woman and she decides how fast the penis enters the vagina. In the cowgirl sex position, the male lies on his back and the female is on top of his male partner. But facing the opposite side and she grabs the man's knees and takes support.

If you think that two of you do not have enough time and energy for all these sex positions, you can try out the spooning sex position which sees both the partners come very close to each other in a cuddling position. Even though there may be no eye contact, it is said to give more pleasure. Both the partners lie adjacent to each other in such a way that they look like spoons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2022 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).