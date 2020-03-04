Porn Vs Real Life: Expert Reveals Shocking Facts That Will Make You STOP Comparing Your Sex Life to XXX Adult Movies

Porn site (File Image)

We all watch porn, although people in India refrain from accepting the fact, time and again Pornhub year-in-review has proven that India is amongst one of the topmost consumers of XXX porn videos. However, while there is no harm in watching porn, in fact, it has been known to help you orgasm better, there are two things about watching porn that are often criticised. While one thing surely has to be porn addiction to a point that you are not able to lead a normal life and second is the notion of comparing your life with that of the pornstars. What Type Of XXX Porn Does Your Woman Like? Some Eye-Openers Rolled Out By Pornhub That You Won't Believe.

Not just the body shape but unattainable sex positions, stamina, penis size, vaginal "beauty", people begin to compare themselves to that of the pornstars. However, a study done by Dr Felix, compared Jon Millward's study of 10,000 adult movie stars with a number of "real-life" statistics such as demographics, body types and sexual history, to provide a better understanding of the relationship between adult movies and reality. Not only will these points provide you with facts but also give you a better understanding of what goes into making porn that you see on screen. XXX on Mobile! India Ranks First in Watching Porn Videos on Smartphones, Leaves Behind US in Watching Adult Entertainment, Reveals Pornhub.

Important Findings From The Study:

On average a female porn star’s waist is 10” smaller than the average woman’s, with a porn star’s hips also 8” smaller than the average woman’s

A male porn star will have 45 sexual partners in a year, compared to just 6 sexual partners in a lifetime for the average man

Blondes make up 32.7% of all porn stars compared to just 11.7% of the general population

70.5% of all porn stars analysed are white, while just 14% are black

62% of female porn stars have had anal sex, compared to just 37% of women in real life

The most common first names for adult movie stars are David and Nikki, with Lee the most common surname

The bottom line is to understand that real bodies don't look like what they do on porn. It is important to love your naked body and the way it looks like when you are having sex with your partner.