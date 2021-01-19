Sakshi Chopra has blessed XXX site OnlyFans as well as Instagram by her presence. Although, the diva comes from a family background being the great-granddaughter of none other than Ramanand Sagar, the XXX OnlyFans star has taken over social media and HOW! Also, if you check her Instagram out, you'll see there is so many SEXY style tips for people who want to look gorgeous with an edge. For example, the way she styles a very desi beauty element "bindi" with HOT lingerie or how she dons lacy bras with a pair of denim. Well, lots to learn from her, no wonder her pictures and videos are viral.

She is often in the news for her BOLD social media posts and photos. Her Instagram handle is quite popular as she has more than 5 lakh followers. Apart from this, Sakshi is also an amazing singer and songwriter. She is going to have an album soon and there were rumours that she would appear in Bigg Boss 14 which she didn't. Sakshi Chopra, the granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar, the producer of the famous 90s television serial 'Ramayana' is known for posting bold pictures and videos on her Instagram account. In these pictures, Sakshi is seen flaunting her sexy body.

'Bindi' Style

Bralette with Denim Shorts

Beauty In Black

Sakshi also has a YouTube channel, on which she keeps uploading many of her songs. On one hand, Sakshi's fans love her bold pictures so much that they eagerly wait for a new picture, while some critics also don't contain their thoughts. Once Sakshi had to write on her Instagram that she doesn't care if people call her cheap or worse. She is on the XXX website OnlyFans. If you do not know what OnlyFans is then it is a subscription-based website that doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like XXX star Renee Gracie celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).