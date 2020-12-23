The year is about to end & let us discuss some of the popular names from the XXX industry that took over social media this year for various reasons. This year was won by the XXX platform OnlyFans that gave many sex workers, porn stars, erotic influencers and some celebs a space to connect with their fans in a more intimate way. Some celebs even raised funds for the needy this year via OnlyFans and then some like Mia Khalifa joined the platform to break stereotypes. However, some names from the XXX industry really stood out! Let's take a look at some.

Lana Rhoades

Lana Rhoades is the Pornhub favourite star, totally loved by her fans. Her Instagram is a treat to follow. She had topped the adult website's people's top favourite pornstars list for Pornhub 2019, as per the year in review. The XXX star became the most searched for pornstar on Pornhub raking a whopping 345 million videos, closely followed by Mia Khalifa and Riley Reid, who became the third most searched pornstar. Check her pic:

Renee Gracie

The supercar Renee Gracie made a name for herself after she left the racing career to join OnlyFans and the XXX industry this year. Nude Photos & Videos are highly searched by her fans. Her topless pics, semi-nude images, butt-naked pics to completely nude pics and videos are loved by her fans. BTW, she has now quit OnlyFans.

XXX Star Renee Gracie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Belle Delphine

She doesn't even look real and goes viral so many reasons (usually controversies) XXX OnlyFans gamer star who almost looks like an anime character aka Belle Delphine recently decided to sell the condoms she used in the first kinky porn video. Remember the time when fans bought the water she bathed in and vaped it? The XXX star Belle Delphine always grabs headlines for weirdly sex-related antics. The XXX OnlyFans star, Belle Delphine is said to sell condom used in first kinky porn video & it reminds us of the time her bathwater was sold out. Fans bought her bathwater in tiny jars for 30 USD each.

Kendra Sunderland

She may not be loved as much as she was criticised this year for a crazy antic. The XXX Porn Star Kendra Sunderland was banned from Instagram after she made massive claims that her nudes aren't being removed from the social media platform because of having sexual intimacy with the CEO of the Instagram Adam Mosseri.

Mia Malkova

XXX star Mia Malkova is always grabbing headlines for something or the other, She recently bought herself a new boob job, in fact, and bared her boobs to introduce them to her 6.4m followers. Mia Malkova's super hot and sexy pictures and videos have always made her fans go crazy. Climax Trailer: Porn Star Mia Malkova Is All Set To Serve You Sexy and Spooky In This Ram Gopal Varma Film (Watch Video).

This year was owned by OnlyFans and its stars, giving a new meaning to XXX creators and their own independence. The XXX platform is known to not conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't serve porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

