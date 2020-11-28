Remember when XXX gamer girl, Belle Delphine's bathwater was sold out with fans vaping it? Yes, now the OnlyFans star is all set to sell the condoms used in the first kinky porn video that she made and fans cannot keep calm. The popular gaming YouTubers Belle Delphine was banned from the platform recently. Fans have raised the question, "Why was Belle Delphine banned from YouTube?". Belle Delphine was permanently terminated from YouTube on November 20 due to the portrayal of sexual content on her YouTube channel. Her YouTube channel now reads terminated due to "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy on nudity or sexual content."

we have a 19-year-old gamer girl named Belle Delphine selling her bath water to her “thirsty” fans. A UK based Instagram influencer named Belle Delphine is selling her bathwater in tiny jars for 30 USD each. What’s crazier? That thing is now sold out on her website. And in fact, one of her fans also vaped with the water and made a youtube video on it.

Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans.

2019 on Pornhub was practically owned by YouTuber Belle Delphine. It all happened after she told her followers that she would soon start releasing videos on her very own Pornhub channel. The videos had naughty titles like "Belle Delphine Gets a Huge Dripping Creampie". While fans thought they were up for some really hot XXX clips but instead watched Belle consume an actual cream pie. Second place was held by Kim Kardashian, who despite having an 18.8 million drop from 26.3 million in 2018, held the place following Belle Delphine. Cardi B held third place with 11.8 million searches.

