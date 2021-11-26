A recent research paper called 'Mindful Digital Program–based Interventions and their Role in Pregnancy and Fetal Outcomes' has reveals the impact of iMumz app on the mother and the baby. The research shows how iMumz pregnancy app impacts the baby’s health, happiness and intelligence. The research was conducted on 512 first-time pregnant women. One group was to-be-mothers without any interventions while the other group spent 20 minutes daily on the iMumz Baby Care Program over 20 weeks.

The research shows that iMumz users had 20 percent more birth weight with an average of 3.1 kg compared to 2.5 kg for non-iMumz users. It is important to know that low baby birth-weight is prone to issues like respiratory distress syndrome, bleeding in the brain, and problems with the retina of the eye.

The research also points at 67 percent reduced stress levels with iMumz meditations. It says that at 35 weeks of pregnancy, the stress levels in iMumz users were 67 percent lesser than the non-iMumz users.

As per the research, 75 percent of iMumz users reported that the activities provided on the app helped stimulate the baby’s movements in the womb. About 70 percent iMumz babies were observed to be more calm, attentive, active and less cranky by caretakers. Click here to read the full research.

During the research, the mothers answered medical questionnaires on their emotional state during pregnancy, stress and sleep levels, breastfeeding, sense of control, and their observations of the baby.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).