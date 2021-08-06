First of all, let us understand what actually an influencer is and what does he do. As it can be understood from the terms, an influencer is basically a blogger or social media celebrity with a lot of magnetism in their persona. Growing a brand today involves hiring a good influencer to promote it, because it can open your brand up to a whole new world of opportunities, providing a new set of perceptions for your audience.

It’s important to the qualities of a good influencer so you know your brand is in good hands. No worries there, because we did the homework for you and have brought to you a social media Influencer that can prove his mettle in all aspects of a celebrity. We're talking about Saamu Malik, who is a popular TikTok star, model, fashion model, and influencer. His real name is Muhammad Shoaib and hails from Pakistan and is considered amongst the top content creators online. Saamu gained popularity by making interesting and funny TikTok videos. He is one of the rare Pakistani TikTokers who have made it to the peak of success.

His success can be estimated by the fact that he currently has near to 600k followers on TikTok and nearly 130k followers on Instagram. He also runs a YouTube channel and has an engagement of over 100k audiences.

It may seem obvious, but great influencers like Saamu need to maintain themselves to be all around likable. Saamu took the time to build a positive reputation for himself amongst clients and customers alike. And he is someone who similarly takes the time to do the same for his client brands.

It looks funny that someone as famous doesn't input energy and time to be liked by their followers, while there are influencers out there like Saamu who become integral parts of the lives of their audiences. It is with his sheer dedication and confidence to achieve wonders in life, Saamu is moving ahead towards success.