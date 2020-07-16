Happy Sawan 2020! The most auspicious month of the year that is dedicated to Lord Shiva is here. This Shravan month will see a total of 5 Mondays in the holy month and these sawan somvars is a very special occasion to offer prayers to Lord Bholenath. Amid the Sawan month, we will also celebrate Haryali Teej on July 23, which is another very auspicious celebration for married women when they pray for the longevity of their husband's life. Both sawan and Haryali Teej gives us the opportunity to dress up in traditional sarees, jewellery, makeup and apply the auspicious Mehendi on hands and feet. Mehendi has been given immense importance in the Hindu culture as it is known to bring in happiness and prosperity in life!

Mehendi doesn't just make your hands look extremely pretty but brings in auspicious vibes during the celebration of Sawan and Haryali Teej. During Sawan, you can try out Arabic Mehendi design, Indian Mehendi Design, and Full-Hand Indo-Arabic Patterns. You can also apply Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati portrait Mehendi as well. Happy Shravan 2020 Wishes With Sawan Somwar HD Images: Celebrate Holy Monday Fasting With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Instagram Stories, SMS and Greetings.

During this month women make sure to dress up get ready in the morning. Mehndi has special significance during Sawan. This is the reason why women decorate their hands and feet with mehndi during Shravan. and therefore we have compiled for you some of the latest, simple mehndi designs that you can easily decorate your hands with.

Here is a list of amazing Mehendi design inspiration and tutorial video you can check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHENDI ART 💅 (@mehendibynishh) on Jul 15, 2020 at 7:06pm PDT

Pretty Backhand Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henna Designs (@__henna.design) on Jul 15, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT

Full Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha pawar (@mehendi_world_2000) on Jul 15, 2020 at 9:23pm PDT

Backhand Indian Mehandi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thines makeup and henna (@thines2024) on Jul 15, 2020 at 9:15pm PDT

Minimal Mehendi Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nk's henna (@hennaby_ank) on Jul 15, 2020 at 8:58pm PDT

Pakistani Mehndi design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Mehndi By Nida (@mehndibynid) on Jul 9, 2020 at 9:01pm PDT

Full Hand Mehendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐊P 𝐌𝐄𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐈 𝐀𝐑𝐓 (@kp_mehandi_art) on Jul 15, 2020 at 8:43pm PDT

Feet Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehendi, Henna, Henna Art (@creative_zindagi) on Jul 15, 2020 at 8:43pm PDT

Feet Mehndi Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐊P 𝐌𝐄𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐈 𝐀𝐑𝐓 (@kp_mehandi_art) on Jul 15, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT

Intricate Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehandicreations (@mehandi_creations99) on Jul 15, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

Simple Backhand Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehandicreations (@mehandi_creations99) on Jul 15, 2020 at 8:37pm PDT

Beautiful & Easy Sawan Special Mehndi Design (Sawan ki Mehndi Designs Tutorial Video):

But this time due to Coronavirus (COVID 19) many women may not be able to to go to the beauty parlour to get ready so these simple designs can help you apply mehendi at home. To darken the mehndi, don't forget to apply lemon and sugar syrup to dried up henna.

