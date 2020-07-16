Happy Sawan 2020! The most auspicious month of the year that is dedicated to Lord Shiva is here. This Shravan month will see a total of 5 Mondays in the holy month and these sawan somvars is a very special occasion to offer prayers to Lord Bholenath. Amid the Sawan month, we will also celebrate Haryali Teej on July 23, which is another very auspicious celebration for married women when they pray for the longevity of their husband's life. Both sawan and Haryali Teej gives us the opportunity to dress up in traditional sarees, jewellery, makeup and apply the auspicious Mehendi on hands and feet. Mehendi has been given immense importance in the Hindu culture as it is known to bring in happiness and prosperity in life!
Mehendi doesn't just make your hands look extremely pretty but brings in auspicious vibes during the celebration of Sawan and Haryali Teej. During Sawan, you can try out Arabic Mehendi design, Indian Mehendi Design, and Full-Hand Indo-Arabic Patterns. You can also apply Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati portrait Mehendi as well. Happy Shravan 2020 Wishes With Sawan Somwar HD Images: Celebrate Holy Monday Fasting With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Instagram Stories, SMS and Greetings.
During this month women make sure to dress up get ready in the morning. Mehndi has special significance during Sawan. This is the reason why women decorate their hands and feet with mehndi during Shravan. and therefore we have compiled for you some of the latest, simple mehndi designs that you can easily decorate your hands with.
Here is a list of amazing Mehendi design inspiration and tutorial video you can check out:
View this post on Instagram
Pretty Backhand Mehndi Design
View this post on Instagram
Full Hand Mehendi Design
View this post on Instagram
Backhand Indian Mehandi Design
View this post on Instagram
Minimal Mehendi Pattern
View this post on Instagram
Pakistani Mehndi design
View this post on Instagram
Full Hand Mehendi
View this post on Instagram
Feet Mehndi Design
View this post on Instagram
Feet Mehndi Pattern
View this post on Instagram
Intricate Mehndi Design
View this post on Instagram
Simple Backhand Design
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful & Easy Sawan Special Mehndi Design (Sawan ki Mehndi Designs Tutorial Video):
But this time due to Coronavirus (COVID 19) many women may not be able to to go to the beauty parlour to get ready so these simple designs can help you apply mehendi at home. To darken the mehndi, don't forget to apply lemon and sugar syrup to dried up henna.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).