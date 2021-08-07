Dallas duo seek to revolutionize the direct selling industry simply by leading with truth and integrity. “Live Simple “ was created by two Dallas business women, Tamara La Salle Allen & Kea Lawson-Johnson. “Leading with integrity and innovative wellness products , this duo set out to build a unicorn company and give individuals an opportunity to make a couple of hundred dollars per month, simply by sharing products that work.

The official founder’s launch event take place 9//19/2021 at the Urban Creative Center located at 201 Executive Way #100 Desoto, TX 75115. from 7pm to 9pm . If you ever wanted in on a direct selling business opportunity at the beginning, this is your opportunity. All inclusive company that’s changing lives with innovative and effective wellness products. Their SIMPLE CLEANSE and their COQ10 energy spray simply works.

What other products are you launching ?

We’re very excited about launching our food grade Vitamin inhalers, appetite suppressant caffeine free tea and our COQ10 energy spray and more.

Our COQ10 is created with nanotechnology liposomes which allow our nutrients to be absorbed through the gut lining without being digested. Just 8 sprays orally per day is needed.

Our 15 Day cleanse “Simple Cleanse “ is a simple but effective cleanse that is taken before bedtime with only 8 ingredients.

What makes Live Simple different from traditional MLMs or direct selling companies?

For one we lead with integrity and we sell truth.

We don’t hide the statistics from our “ bosses” , we are very transparent.

About 78% of participants in any MLM don’t make any money,

“You can lose all your money “

“You can lose some of your money “

“You can make a little money “

“You can make a lot of money “

Once people realize you’re not selling them dreams they’ll trust you. We wanted to create a real opportunity where anyone can join and the lack of money wouldn’t be a factor. We’ve start up business kits as low as $119 to open your business.

We focus on the testimonies of real people. By cutting out the influencers , we’re able to pass those dollars to our bosses and preferred customers in the form of commissions and other incentives. People don’t want “get rich quick schemes” they want to share products that give results and create an extra income for them. Live Simple is a direct way to simply change their lives and the lives of others they connect with