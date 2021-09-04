Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader, rightly once said that "Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive." There have been a lot of people who have talked about helping others but only a few stuck around to prove the same. One of them is Mr Sandeep Kothari, President of Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad.

Hailing from a small town in the district of Rajsamand, he had always excelled in academics and did not lag behind in any other field as well. Shri Motilal Kothari, father of Mr Sandeep Kothari, owned a small jewellery business in the same city. Owing to the fact that he was the only son in the family of four siblings, he undertook the responsibility of his family at the tender of 20, just as he became a B. Com. Graduate.

After taking up the charge of his father's business and successfully expanding it, Mr Kothari took a step forward in his life by marrying his wife Kalpana in 2003. The happy couple was blessed with a baby boy, Shlok in 2006. Up until this point, his life was going as simple and happy as any other middle class family but this is where his life took a turn and the noble thought that a person only becomes successful and satisfied after serving the humanity struck his mind.

Taking worthwhile steps to follow-up on his noble thought is how Mr Kothari ended up becoming the President of Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, Chembur in 2010. Serving as the President of this hardworking organisation for three years, he worked with several social organisations and learned about how to move forward in life with federal responsibilities, what are one's expectations for and from the organisation, how can every member be provided with a unique identity and how can we aware people about helping the humanity.

In 2013, he became the regional helper and in 2015, he became the national incharge of a project dedicated to helping the mankind named Acharya Tulsi Diagnostic Centre. Under his guidance, the organisation opened 25 diagnostic centres in just 2 years. He has several achievements under the name of the organisation and he is the person who has truly proved that love and compassion are the basis of humanity.