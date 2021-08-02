Controllability and trainability, principled utilization toward the orientations of trainers or owners, correcting the behavioral oddities, improving the dog trust in its trainer to the level of obeying the commands with no hesitation, and requited reliance between the dog and its owner so that the dog will never exhibit scandalous behavior in the presence of society members and even other dogs, and this is achievable only by expertly applying scientific training principles as follow.

The commands and tips for training dogs are categorized and taught in easy to difficult levels. At first, easy commands are presented to the dog, and then during the gradual progress of the training process, the rest of the stages are taught smoothly.

In the specialized dog training period, various purposes are taken into consideration, such as seeking and rescuing, material searching, guidance, tracking, guard, hostage saving, and disturbance control. Teaching the related commands begins at the end of the course and after the specialized dog training time, and it is not right to start the instruction at the beginning of the course.

The trainer or owner will decide on whether the instructions are given daily or every other day, because it depends on the dog's physical, mental, and behavioral condition, climate, and the dog’s genetic characteristics including intelligence, quality, and behavioral standards, and phototype.

Training time for teaching the instructions should be no more than 10 or 15 minutes a day, because, firstly, it leads the dog to be bored and tired, and secondly, due to the dog's physiological and mental structure, the adequate time for training is limited.

Commands should be expressed when the dog is in its best and happiest moments, which is in a calm and neutral mood, and also the trainer or dog owner should be in a good status, otherwise, at the time of giving instructions (if you are angry, nervous, depressed, etc.) the desired results won’t be achieved. So, make sure the dog is calm, stressless, and fearless and the training place should be free from stimulating items and people such as strange dogs, food, etc. These criteria are more effective in the early stages of the training and insignificant in the complementary and specialized stages because then the dog becomes controllable and does not act or do anything until its owner gives orders.

During training, the trainer should strictly avoid contradictory movements and not confuse the dog with wrong behavior. So, the behavior of the trainer towards the dog during the training period should follow true principles to prevent any confusion and not to distrust the dog in its owner.

In essence, when giving instructions, the trainer should focus completely on their dog so that the dog also becomes attracted to the trainer or its owner and the expected result obtained. In the early stages of training, the trainer must avoid anything that causes the dog to lose concentration, such as the cellphone caller ring and unnecessary noise or making jokes with others.

During training, you shouldn’t give multiple instructions, i.e., you should not give two or more instructions to the dog at the same time in a training session (10 minutes) because it causes mental conflict and stress to the dog and prevents it from doing the instructions correctly. If you do so, you will observe its negative effects subsequently, and eventually, it will be very difficult to correct the faults in training.

